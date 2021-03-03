Another woman comes forward, claims she was abducted, brutalized by serial rapist

– was beaten into submission, disfigured, endured 7-hour torture

“He disfigured my nose for life,” she said.

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Beaten into submission, disfigured and forced to endure seven hours of torture were the claims made by another woman, who was allegedly abducted and brutalized by serial rapist, Thurston Semple, 37.

Semple, a taxi driver, is currently in police custody for raping, sodomizing and battering a Venezuelan sex worker on Wednesday last, at his Lot 5A, Tucville Terrace, home.

Following his arrest on Monday, online media platforms rushed to publish his photo, which according to another victim, made her “tremble.” That victim, another Venezuelan woman, reached out to Kaieteur News yesterday where she shared her horrifying experience of allegedly being abducted and tortured both physically and sexually by Semple.

Her exact words were “Looking at his photo on Facebook made me tremble, I had to rush down to where he was held just to make sure that it was the same animal that disfigured me for life.”

The woman recalled that she had left her house on July 30, 2020 to visit a female friend at “Hotel Nova,” located at the corner of Cummings and Robb Streets, Georgetown, the same area where he picked the Venezuelan sex worker.

She remembered exiting the hotel at around 20:30 hrs., when a grey 212 Toyota motor car pulled in front of her: “The driver yelled out ‘Taxi’.”

“I was heading home, so without hesitation I walked up to the car and explained to him (in my broken English), that I wanted a taxi but I don’t know the directions.” The woman said that she then requested of him to call her common-law-husband (a Guyanese man) for the address and directions. Semple she claimed had agreed and she gave him the phone number.

“He called and appeared as if he was indeed speaking with my husband and taking the directions, I didn’t know he was faking it.”

She recalled that Semple disconnected the call and said, ‘Yeah, let’s go.’

At first, she went on to explain, the routes that Semple took appeared similar to the location where she was heading. However, recounted the woman, Semple suddenly began heading in a strange direction.

“I became nervous, and shouted at him, ‘Hey, que paso. What happen to you? Where you going? I don’t live that side’,” she narrated.

The victim said that the look on Semple’s face transformed, “He stopped the car, pulled out what looked like a gun, pointed it at me and said ‘shut up’.”

Fearful for her life related the victim, “I complied and he continued driving until we arrived at his house. I pleaded ‘Please, what are you doing?’ but he ordered me to exit the car, walk towards his house, scared that he would shoot, I obeyed.”

As they entered his house, Semple she claimed, locked the door, armed himself with a knife and ordered her to take off her clothes.

She reportedly refused and Semple allegedly held her at knifepoint instructing her to have anal sex with him.

“I said no and I begged,” she said.

It was at this point, remembered the woman that Semple allegedly took out his phone and recorded a short video claiming that she had robbed him.

“He ended the video and said ‘if you ever go to the police after I finish with you, I will show them this video that you rob me and they gon believe me not you’,” said the victim.

After recording the video, she said that Semple unleashed a brutal assault and beat her into submission.

“He cuffed me to the nose, and face repeatedly,” she detailed.

The woman said that she fought back with him and they tumbled down in his room but Semple resorted to biting her.

“He bit both my breasts,” she added, “and beat me some more. I tried to fight back again and this time he bit onto my nose.”

The woman recalled feeling as if her nose was bitten off and became weak. “I was bleeding from the bites and from my nose and as I tried to recover, he gave me some more blows, I could not fight any more.”

The victim, told Kaieteur News that as she collapsed, she begged Semple one more time to let her go.

Realizing that she could not fight back with him, she explained, Semple began to torture her sexually until about 03:00 hrs. the following day.

“I was a mother of new born baby at the time and my breasts was filled with milk, but Semple with brute force used his hands to squeeze it out,” she detailed.

“He even shoved his hands up my already injured nose,” she said “causing it to bleed more.”

“I begged him to stop and give me something to stop the blood from flowing, but he said no and said that he wants me to perform oral sex on him just like that.”

The woman said that he continued to sodomize and rape her repeatedly until he was pleased.

“I was thirsty, weak, battered and bruised but yet with the knife he forced me afterwards and ordered me to do it as if I was his woman,” she recalled.

Satisfied, she recounted, he attempted to sleep but she pleaded with him once again to let her go because she has a newborn child waiting on her at home. Semple, she claimed, told her to get dressed and enter the car. She did as she was told and a little after 3am that morning he dropped her to point and left her there.

Luckily she was able meet a good Samaritan, another taxi driver, who dropped her home.

There she related to her husband what had transpired and he rushed her to the hospital. Her husband also took her to the Alberttown Police Station to lodge a report.

The victim said the ranks tended to her, but the female rank they ordered to take her statement did not speak Spanish.

“We waited for a while and my husband became annoyed at them and said that he will take the matter into his own hands,” she said.

A week later, she said that Semple trailed her to a location. He reportedly sent a friend of his with a message, warning her that should she take the matter any further, she will land in big trouble.

“I was fearful, how did he find me, how did he locate me, I have my sister in Georgetown. I didn’t want him to do the same thing to her, so I never followed up the case,” she said. Seeing Semple’s photo, yesterday, the woman said she was prompted to come forward and not only share her story but testify against him so that he will never be able hurt someone else.

Thurston Semple was previously charged in 2018 for allegedly tying up two sex workers on separate occasions and raping them. Those charges read that on November 30, 2017 and December 1, 2017 respectively, Semple engaged in sexual penetration of a woman without her consent. It was also reported that he sexually assaulted another woman on January 3, 2018. Semple has never been convicted and was out on bail.

Note: Anyone who may have been a victim of Semple’s, can feel free to contact the nearest Police Station or Kaieteur News on telephone numbers 225-8473, 624-6456, 689-1219.