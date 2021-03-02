Sanansie will bring business perspective to CWI Says he is confident but cautious

Kaieteur News – Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board, Anand Sanasie, on Monday confirmed his nomination as a challenger to the incumbent Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt at the CWI elections slated March 28.

Sanasie who has been a Director of Cricket West Indies over the last decade and is the Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Guyana Inc. will have as his running mate Calvin Hope, the Vice-president of the Barbados Cricket Association.

“I think what I can bring is a business perspective to the organization, I believe in investing at grass-root level, you wouldn’t see the result of any action I would take over night or in two years or a term but I think we need to make tough unpopular decisions if we are going to succeed.”

Sanansie said when the new president came in CWI had forecasted that they would have had a bad year and that was without considering the COVID situation.

“But we had cash in the bank and we came out of that year doing well, we had like US$11,000,000 in the bank give or take, one of the first decisions taken by the new administration was to payout a US$10,000,000 unsecured loan that the organization had.

Now, in no business would you not try to negotiate that and try to not payout that amount of cash and thereby putting the Organisation in a cash crunch and now you have to go running around to borrow to fill the gaps. These are only some of the things I am mentioning,” the businessman continued.

The GCB Secretary was confident of winning but was also cautious; pointing out that in the last elections Dave Cameron was beaten because one of those he expected to vote for him did not.

“It has been 10 years and it has been quite a learning curve in those 10 years. You would agree that during those 10 years I’ve also been the Secretary of the GCB and then for the entire period the CEO and Corporate Secretary of our franchise.

Obviously you would have noticed the successes we would have had at the GCB level and I basically think that if you get the simple things right, the bigger things are going to fall into place, I served with three presidents at CWI and every one of them have their unique way of doing things,” Sanasie explained.

There are a lot of things I observed and as I said, being there 10 years and seeing the same mistakes being recycled is a problem, it means if you are going to sit there and continue to see that and not do anything then you are surely part of the problem and not the solution, so I think I can bring a lot.”

Touching on the controversies surrounding GCB elections, Sanansie said he would leave those issues to be dealt with by his Vice-President.

He added that he was nominated by BCA and seconded by the GCB and that was made public on February 17, while on February 19 a date for the GCB elections was set for February 26.

“Over the past two years I felt that the organization itself became too centralized in Antigua to the detriment of the territorial boards who are the shareholders, I do not think recent business decisions taken were the wise ones to take us forward, I am not seeing new revenue streams being established that could really take us out of the hole we are in.

I remember the incumbent, usually when he wasn’t there [as CWI President] would say just check what Guyana is doing and replicate that, we don’t hear that these days but despite our challenges here we have done reasonably well and I think that there are enough expertise in the region to get it done by ourselves and we are just not doing it,” the experienced cricket administrator and businessman pointed out.

The team of Skeritt and Dr. Shallow won the last elections in 2019, unseating Whycliffe ‘Dave’ Cameron and Emmanuel Nathan by an 8-4 vote.

It is understood the GCB elections will now be held after the CWI elections which will be done via Zoom.