New kid on block gets ‘rights’ for S/Lanka tour News-talk Radio to carry radio commentary from tomorrow

Kaieteur News – Sri Lanka is set to begin their all-formats tour to the West Indies tomorrow night with the first T20I in Antigua and Guyanese fans will not be denied ball-by-ball Radio commentary from 18:00hrs.

Usually, the National Telecommunications Network (NCN) would carry both Radio and Television coverage of the cricket series in which all the matches will be played in Antigua due to the covid-19 pandemic.

However, NCN’s CEO (acting) Michella Abraham-Ali yesterday confirmed that the state-owned media entity will not broadcast the first home series involving Sri Lanka since 2008 when Sri Lanka drew the two-Test series 1-1 after winning the first Test in Guyana.

West Indies won the 3-match ODIseries 2-nil after the third ODI in St Lucia ended in a no-result.

New Kid on the block News-talk RadioGuyana 103.1 FM, was launched in 2019 and has stepped up to the plate and will carry live commentary of the three T20Is (March 3, 5 and 7 at Coolidge Cricket Ground), the three match ODI series (March 10, 12 and 14 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium) and two Tests (March 21-25, March 29-April 2).

Veteran broadcaster Denis Chabrol said Radio has always been part of him.

“That’s the medium that still has a high degree of relevance to Guyana and the Caribbean.

I have always wanted my own Radio Station because I am confident that if done properly and with the collective expertise and experience of my other team members, we can bring back the standards of Radio broadcasting.

As a commercial Radio station, we certainly see the broadcast of cricket Commentary as a value opportunity and keeping with our overall programme format,” explained Chabrol.

When asked what has been the response of Corporate Guyana for a radio station carrying cricket for the first time, Chabrol, who worked for a number of Regional News entities including the Caribbean News Agency and the BBC Caribbean Service, informed that the business community has so far been quite responsive to News-Talk Guyana carrying the Sri Lanka tour.

“From the response we see no reason why we should not consider other opportunities in this regard. News-Talk Radio Guyana is here to contribute to the meaningful change in the Radio broadcasting market to serve the public’s interest with fair, balanced and accurate content,” added the Guyanese, whose career in Radio has spanned many levels of the Radio industry, dating back to 1984 when he was a secondary school intern at the Guyana Broadcasting Corporation.

“We offer a mixture of sober music and relevant news and information blended with great music. The public’s interest is always of premier importance and cricket is a big part of the Guyanese Culture so when this opportunity presented itself we took it,” said Chabrol, who was the CANA Bureau Chief for the Leeward Islands and was based in Antigua.

“After CANA folded and the Entity closed for a while I returned to Guyana.”

Asked what he thought of Radio, the experienced broadcaster said Radio is more than just a few DJs shouting over deafening music in fake accents, wrong grammar and inaccurate information.

With an infinite passion for his profession based on the time-honoured standards of Journalism and broadcasting, Chabrol is pleased to be the first privately owned Radio station to get the ‘rights’ to bring international Cricket live to Guyanese, especially those without access to Cable TV or those who are blind. (Sean Devers)