Motorsport suspended following record breaking day

Kaieteur News – Last Sunday’s return to drag racing following an 18-month hiatus, lived up to the hype and was a major success with everything running smoothly with the over-exuberance of fans that made their way to the South Dakota Circuit playing a big part in the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) activities being suspended indefinitely by the Covid-19 task force.

Records tumbled on the day and this was largely due to the rehabilitation works that Team Mohamed’s sponsored on the Drag Strip and Launch pad at the Timehri venue.

The club confirmed that Team Mohamed’s White GTR (Godzilla) set the strip record at 7.5s after the its sister car Goliath (black GTR) had ran 7.6s the previous day to wipe out the previous record of 8.099 seconds.

The winners of the respective classes were as follows:

16 second class: Permeshwar Ramkisson – Honda Prelude

15 second class: Anil Persaud – Toyota Levin

14 second class: Mahendra Singh – Mitsubishi Evolution 10

13 second class: Imran Khan – Toyota AT

12 second class: Raymond John – Toyota Chaser (Suriname)

10 second class: Feroz Mohammed – Mitsubishi Evo

Bikes: Mark Menezes

Meanwhile, late Sunday evening, the National COVID-19 Task Force announced its decision to suspend all activities of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) until further notice, following the staging of a well-attended Round One of the Drag Race Championship earlier in the day at South Dakota Circuit.

The Club was granted conditional approval by the Task Force to host the event, and it was agreed between the bodies that no more than 1,500 persons, inclusive of participants and spectators, would be permitted at the venue.

However, well over that number of persons were in attendance at the event.

The event was live streamed on E Networks, GMR&SC facebook page and Channel 102 with well over 40 thousand viewers.