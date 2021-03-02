Man found guilty of raping girl, 10

Latest update March 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Ivor Laud was yesterday convicted of rape of a child under the age of 16-year-old before Justice JoAnn Barlow, after a mixed 12-member jury returned to the courtroom with a unanimous verdict in relation to the offence for which he was charged.
Laud, who was represented by defence counsel, Rachel Bakker, had previously pleaded not guilty to the allegation that during 2015-2017 he raped a female, who was 10 years old.
According to the facts provided to the Court by State lawyers, Sarah Martin and Nafeeza Baig, the victim and the accused were known to each other as they lived in the same neighbourhood.
According to the information, on the first occasion that the incident occurred, the accused called the child over to his house and told her that he had something for her so she followed him into his house. At the time, the accused only had one bedroom.
They then went into the bedroom and there the accused lifted her up and put her to lie on the bed and he pulled down her pants and underwear and he took off his pants and underwear.
The victim reportedly saw the man’s erect penis which he instructed her to hold before later pushing it into her vagina. Afterwards, the victim reported that she saw whitish substance on his penis and then he told her to go home and wash up, so she did.
According to the information, this continued from 2015 to 2017, where the accused would put his penis into her vagina and he would suck her vagina sometimes.
The last time was in August 2017 where the accused sucked the complainant’s vagina at his house in his bedroom. He would have called her over and she went.
When the incidents would happen, no one would be at his home. At the time, he had a wife and children. The matter later came to light and the accused was arrested and charged with rape.
