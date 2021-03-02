Lower prices at the pump – Sol Guyana promises

Latest update March 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Through a reduction in the excise tax, Sol Guyana Inc. is prepared to offer lower prices at the pumps.
Sol, the Shell Licensee and authorised distributor of Shell fuel products through its network of Shell-branded service stations in Guyana, in a statement assured its customers that “the prices at the pump for its gasoline and diesel products will be reduced in accordance with the government’s recent announcement of a cut in excise taxes on fuel.”
While the recently announced excise tax reduction took effect immediately, the lowered tax does not apply to fuel product that was already purchased by Sol and currently in storage. As a result, in the short-term, prices at the pump for gasoline and diesel which were imported prior to the implementation of the reduction in excise tax will include actual excise taxes paid for such product upon importation.
Earl Carribon, General Manager of Sol Guyana said, “At Sol, we take our commitment to our customers seriously, and we welcome the government’s initiative that has been designed to reduce the cost of fuel at the pump.”
