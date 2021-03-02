Linden man found with injuries to chest, head after ‘drinking session’

Kaieteur News – A drinking session Friday night ended so violently that a 25-year-old man had to be hospitalised.

According to police, Henry Rodrigues of Moblissa, Linden Highway is currently in the institutional care of the Linden Hospital Complex where gaping wounds to his chest and head are being treated.

Police revealed that Rodrigues’ friend, Abraham Viveiros, who resides with him, told investigators that on the night of the incident, he was at home preparing dinner when he heard the 25-year-old calling out to him. Viveiros explained that he left what he was doing and went to check on Rodrigues. After crossing the river to get to where Rodrigues was, he observed that he was intoxicated. When they returned, he further observed blood running from Rodrigues’ head and on his left side chest, there was an injury as well. Closer examination revealed that Rodrigues’ left hand was swollen.

Soon after his observation, Viveiros said that he left to get the victim’s sister and informed her of what he saw. Both of them then rushed for assistance in order to take the injured Rodrigues to the hospital where he was admitted and is currently being treated.

According to police, on Saturday ranks went to visit the injured man and observed a wound to his chest and right ear. In his statement, Rodrigues told the police ranks that on the night of the incident, he went to a shop in Moblissa where he was consuming alcohol. However, he has no recollection of what transpired after he left to head home.

Police have since launched an investigation and several persons from the area have since been questioned.