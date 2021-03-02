Hetmyer, Chase attain minimum fitness standard – Adams

Latest update March 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 02, 2021 Sports
Guyanese batsman Shimron Hetmyer and Barbadian Roston Chase have met the minimum fitness standard and are now available for selection. This is according to Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams.
Adams explained that there were some players that missed the minimum fitness standard required for selection and the duo have since met that standard. He added that they would now be available for selection for the test matches coming up later in March.
Hetmyer, Chase and fast bowlers Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas had all failed the fitness test ahead of the selection of the West Indies T20 and ODI squads to face Sri Lanka and were subsequently overlooked.
Hetmyer has so far appeared in 16 test matches and has scored 838 runs at an average of 27.93 with his highest score being 93.
Chase have so far featured in 37 tests matches and has scored 1,869 runs at an average of 29.20 with a highest score of 137 not out. He has so far taken 71 test wickets with his best being 8-60.
