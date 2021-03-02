Everybody sleeping … pun de wuk

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys hear how nurses protesting over some remarks wah one CEO mek in Linden. Dem boys nah know exactly what de man talk, but dem boys know dat dem gat nurses all over who does engage in disappearing act. Dem does sign in to wuk and dem does go out and tek long and den come back later. Some of dem wah wuk de night shift does bend dem head and sleep when dem patient sleeping. And some of dem can snore more dan dem people wah gat sleep apnea.

Dem boys seh, dem gat to have stricter supervision of dem nurses all across Guyana. Dem need a system like wah dem guards does have. Dem guard’s supervisor does come at de most unholy hours and check fuh see if dem guards doze off. He does write down what time he check dem and dem guards does gat fuh countersign. Some of dem checkers wicked. If dem ketch a guard sleeping, some of dem does demand favours. Is only time before dem gan get expose.

But is not only dem nurses and dem guards wah does thief a lil sleep or get away pun de wuk. Dem boys seh de latest fad is fuh some of dem guards fuh employ dem own help when dem wukking. Dem does walk with four or five rice-eating dogs and dem dogs does keep watch while dem guards doze off to sleep.

When daybreak come, dem dogs does get reward with some stale rice and leff over stew. Wah dem guards wah bringing dem dogs to work don’t know is dat dem dogs does also ketch dem sleep.

Talk half and wait fuh dem patients and dem families to protest against dem nurses wah nah doing dem wuk.