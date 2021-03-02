Driver hospitalized after fuel tanker topples on Mahdia trail

Kaieteur News – Magiva Akeem Charles, of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, had to be air-dashed to the city in order to access medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) due to the injuries he received after the fuel truck he was driving toppled on the Mahdia trail.

The accident, which left the 35-year-old in a serious condition at the GPHC, occurred around 11:30 hrs. on Sunday on the Konawak Trail, Mahdia.

According to police report, the motor lorry was descending a muddy hill along the trail, when the rear of the lorry began to slide, which caused the driver to lose control. After losing control, the vehicle continued to descend the hill and ended up running off the southern side of the Konawak Bridge where it then toppled into a nearby creek. As a result of this, Charles was pinned down in his seat where he received injuries about his body. A 21-year-old porter, who was also in the vehicle, sustained no injuries. He, along with persons from nearby camps, managed to free the man before he could receive any further injuries.

Charles, it was revealed, was taken out from the wreck in an unconscious state and was rushed to the Mahdia District Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor. The 35-year-old was later air-dashed to the GPHC to seek further medical attention. He has since been listed in a serious but stable condition. Police are investigating the incident.