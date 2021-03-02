Latest update March 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll now at 197

Mar 02, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported two new COVID-19 fatalities; a 64-year-old male from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), and a 79-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
In its press release it was noted that both persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility and have been recorded as Guyana’s 196th and 197th COVID-19 fatalities.
The Ministry also revealed 10 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday increasing the case toll to 8,595.
The dashboard shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another five in institutional quarantine, 26 in institutional isolation and 374 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,993 persons have recovered to date with 21 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

Similar Articles

Join us tonight – 99.1FM

Sports

Sanansie will bring business perspective to CWI Says he is confident but cautious

Sanansie will bring business perspective to CWI Says he is confident...

Mar 02, 2021

Kaieteur News – Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board, Anand Sanasie, on Monday confirmed his nomination as a challenger to the incumbent Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt at the CWI...
Read More
Viscom supports Inaugural Mahaica Softball Cup

Viscom supports Inaugural Mahaica Softball Cup

Mar 02, 2021

New kid on block gets ‘rights’ for S/Lanka tour News-talk Radio to carry radio commentary from tomorrow

New kid on block gets ‘rights’ for S/Lanka...

Mar 02, 2021

Motorsport suspended following record breaking day

Motorsport suspended following record breaking

Mar 02, 2021

Hetmyer, Chase attain minimum fitness standard – Adams

Hetmyer, Chase attain minimum fitness standard...

Mar 02, 2021

Former national footballer Neil Humphrey dies suddenly

Former national footballer Neil Humphrey dies...

Mar 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]