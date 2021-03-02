COVID-19 death toll now at 197

Latest update March 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported two new COVID-19 fatalities; a 64-year-old male from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), and a 79-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
In its press release it was noted that both persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility and have been recorded as Guyana’s 196th and 197th COVID-19 fatalities.
The Ministry also revealed 10 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday increasing the case toll to 8,595.
The dashboard shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another five in institutional quarantine, 26 in institutional isolation and 374 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,993 persons have recovered to date with 21 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
