Understanding the draft Local Content Policy (Pt. 9)…Provisions hinder regulator’s independence

Kaieteur News- Even though the draft Local Content Policy categorically calls for the regulator of local content to be free from political interference, there are several conditions which hinder this objective from being fully realized or protected.

According to the draft policy, once the Petroleum Commission comes on-stream it would be tasked with implementing the document and its relevant regulations. It would be doing so through a dedicated Local Content Secretariat. That body however would be overseen by an Inter-Agency Coordinating Committee. It would be made up of senior officials of the various government ministries and agencies that would be charged by the respective Minister to oversee the implementation of the Local Content Policy.

The Committee would have several functions which include:

a) Reviewing and supporting the work of the Local Content Unit

b) Coordinating research and development and other capacity development programmes

c) Coordinating and supporting collaboration among the Local Content Unit and other government stakeholders

d) Promoting local supplier and enterprise development

e) Removing administrative barriers to local participation in the sector

f) Reporting on local content and capacity development activities and achievements

g) Managing development and periodic review of this local content policy

h) Recommending changes to other government policies, legislation and/or regulations that impact on local content and capacity development

According to the draft document, a “Multi Stakeholder Working Group on Local Content” will be set up and chaired by Government, involving representatives of key stakeholders’ groups, including the major Operators, international services companies, local private sector including the financial sector, education and training institutions, non-governmental organisations, labour and civil society.

The Working Group would only be able to advise the Inter-Agency Coordinating Committee and support collaboration and coordination among and between stakeholder groups and allow for early action on critical items required for operationalizing of this Local Content Policy.