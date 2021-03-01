Toddler critical after accidently being knocked over by car

Kaieteur News- An 18-month-old baby girl is currently in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after her father accidently reversed his motor car into her at their Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara home.

The incident which left Adena Ramkissoon hospitalised, occurred sometime on Sunday morning when Danny Ramkissioon, the girl’s father, was about to leave home to ply his trade as a taxi driver.

Ramkissoon who operates a home-based taxi service, reported to the police that he was in his white old-model Raum car and was reversing out of his yard when he felt as though his vehicle ran over something. The man recalled that immediately, he stopped and exited the car to check what it was. Upon checking he observed his 18-month-old daughter lying motionless under the left rear side of the car. Ramkissoon quickly alerted his wife after which they rushed her to the hospital where she was admitted to the Emergency Unit in a critical condition. Police said that statements have not yet been taken due to both parents being traumatized.

An investigation has since been launched. Just yesterday Kaieteur News reported on a similar incident where a 20-month-old baby boy is now dead after his father accidently reversed his truck into him which crushed his death.