Time to end abuse of public funds!

Mar 01, 2021

Kaieteur News– The expenses the former Minister in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson, is alleged to have incurred on one trip, may tempt one to believe that this was in relation to a return trip to the Far East. But Annette Ferguson only went to Wakenaam, and that near million dollars was only for this visit.
The expenses assault the senses and insult the dignity of all Guyanese. And if no Guyanese is disturbed by this level of extravagance, we at this newspaper are offended and outraged.
We are sickened because we know where there is smoke there is bound to be fire. And there may be many more similar circumstances, involving others, which are yet to be unearthed or which may never be known.
It sets an unhealthy precedent, especially for the present ruling cabal who may be tempted to believe that, apart from approving contracts to firms owned by their children, they can engage in similar abuse of public funds.
On every occasion that public officials, including elected officials, are allowed to escape sanction for financial extravagance, it means less will be available for our policemen, our nurses and our teachers.

Publisher’s Note

