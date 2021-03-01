Teen in custody after stabbing man at party

Kaieteur News- An 18-year-old is currently in police custody after he reportedly stabbed a 24-year-old man several times with a broken glass bottle about his body at a birthday party early yesterday morning.

The incident which left Shafeek Abdool, a labourer of Non-Pareil, East Coast Demerara with at least six stab wounds about his body and a punctured lung, occurred just after midnight on Sunday.

This publication learnt that Abdool left his Lot 292 Block 12 Non Pareil home on Saturday evening to attend a birthday party at a house located in the same community. Information reaching Kaieteur News revealed that the young man and the labourer who are known to each other had a misunderstanding which turned violent. While details surrounding the argument remain sketchy, it was reported that the 18-year-old armed himself with a broken glass bottle and dealt Abdool several stabs about his body.

The 24-year-old was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was examined and admitted in a critical condition. Reports are that the man suffered a punctured left lung.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect has been arrested and is at Vigilance Police Station where he is assisting with the investigation.