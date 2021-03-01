Team Mohamed’s smashes strip record

Kaieteur News-The first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship lived up to the hype and the fans who were lucky enough to enter the venue yesterday were thrilled with some exciting races as history was created.

Team Mohamed’s remained undefeated at the Timehri venue and their trump car the Nissan GTR ‘Godzilla’ (white) smashed the

South Dakota Strip record with a blistering time of 7.5 seconds.

In the feature unlimited class race, Godzilla wheeled away to a decent start and picked up the pace to ease away from sister-car, Team Mohamed’s Nissan GTR ‘Goliath’ and the already raving fans erupted into jubilation when the result was announced.

Other results from yesterday’s drag race meet will be published in tomorrow’s issue.