Team Mohamed’s smashes strip record

Mar 01, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News-The first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship lived up to the hype and the fans who were lucky enough to enter the venue yesterday were thrilled with some exciting races as history was created.

Team Mohamed’s Nissan GTR ‘Godzilla’ about to reset the strip record yesterday.

 

Team Mohamed’s Nissan GTR ‘Godzilla’ reset the strip record yesterday.

Team Mohamed’s remained undefeated at the Timehri venue and their trump car the Nissan GTR ‘Godzilla’ (white) smashed the

Team Mohamed’s fulfilled fans’ popular request of an exhibition run with their Lamborghini Aventador.

South Dakota Strip record with a blistering time of 7.5 seconds.
In the feature unlimited class race, Godzilla wheeled away to a decent start and picked up the pace to ease away from sister-car, Team Mohamed’s Nissan GTR ‘Goliath’ and the already raving fans erupted into jubilation when the result was announced.

Other results from yesterday’s drag race meet will be published in tomorrow’s issue.

 

 

 

