RHTYSC, MS teams, Butcher Family launch 2021 Butcher Berbice Cricket Trust Fund – Elderly robbery victim among those to benefit

Kaieteur News-“He was a legend on the cricket field during his career and for decades was a positive role model and inspiration to all of us. He was a driving force in our success and as such, we feel privileged to honour him and to make sure that the legacy of Basil Butcher lives on. He always spoke on the importance of paying it forward and this Trust Fund would make sure that his memory is forever with us,” said Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster as he officially launched the 2021 edition of the Basil Butcher Cricket Trust Fund.

The Fund is a joint project of the RHTYSC, MS and the family of the late West Indies middle order batsman, who died in December 2019 after a long illness. Millions of dollars’ worth of cricket gears, cricket balls, sports equipment, bicycles, school bags, educational material, food hampers, clocks, chicken products, cleaning detergents and COVID-19 protective items were donated across Berbice in 2020, while fourteen youths in Linden also benefitted.

The Butcher family has been very supportive of the club’s efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of the less fortunate, elderly and youths.

Foster along with Blossom Butcher, the youngest daughter of the late Butcher, handed over a bicycle to Under17 player Nathan Kistama to assist him to attend school and cricket practice sessions. The Fund also donated three cricket bats to the club’s Under13 cricket development programme, while three junior cricketers each received a complete cricket uniform.

The Butcher Fund also donated a large amount of household items along with three cases of Ensure Milk to a ninety-eight years old resident of Rose Hall Town who was brutally raped and beaten by bandits who broke into her home on Monday evening. The Fund also installed solar lights in the senior citizen home and yard in an effort to offer her protection at nights.

Foster is also spearheading a project to repair the stairs to the home and several windows. The RHTYSC, MS Secretary and President of the Berbice Cricket Board has committed the award-winning club to assisting the oldest living resident of Rose Hall Town as long as she lives. He also issued an appeal to the Guyana Police Force to bring those responsible for the crime to justice.

The Fund also handed over a financial contribution to the Kildonan Cricket Club to assist them to purchase two boxes of balls. Blossom Butcher in brief remarks praised the outstanding work of the club and stated that her father was a strong supporter of its effort to touch the lives of the less fortunate. She pledged to work along with the RHTYSC Management to make the 2021 edition a success. Foster disclosed that the second edition of the fund would actually start around August as the organisers would use the next six months to raise the necessary finance for the project. Special emphasis, he stated, would be placed on assisting less fortunate cricketers, families and students.

Basil Butcher played 44 test matches for the West Indies between 1958 to 1969, scoring 3104 runs at an average of 43.11 with seven centuries.