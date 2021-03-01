Region Four accounts for 23 of 35 new COVID-19 infections

Latest update March 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 35 new COVID-19 infections, 23 of which were recorded in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). The other regions recording new infections were Regions Three, Five and 10. Its daily dashboard update shows the case toll increased to 8,585.
The dashboard also shows that four patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another nine in institutional quarantine, 23 in institutional isolation and 391 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,972 persons have recovered to date with one new recovery recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 195 deaths.
