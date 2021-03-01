Price Is Right Upset Grill Masters in WeCare Republic 10\10 Softball Cricket Cup

Kaieteur News-It was a day full of excitement in the WeCare\Grill Masters Republic 10\10 Softball Cricket Cup which was played on Tuesday last at the Rose Hall Canje Welfare Ground, Berbice.

The day’s event saw a limited number of spectators enjoying themselves as the action got underway around 11:00hrs. The one day competition saw five teams participate after almost one year without competitive cricket due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The first game was played between Sheet Anchor X1 and Price Is Right X1. Sheet Anchor X1 batted first and scored 97\7 off their allotted 10 overs with K. Seenarine scoring 20 and E. Romascindo scoring 23. While K. Sobhai, S. Roopnarine and S. Hetmyer bagged two wickets each in their allotted two overs.

In reply Price Is Right X1 scored 94\3 off 6 overs, with C. Lindie 25 and M. Singh 26. Seon Hetmyer (11) and T. Stanislaus (13) were left not out.

In the second game played between Chasers X1 and Grill Masters X1; Chasers batted first and made 122\7 off their allotted 10 overs with U. Phillips top scoring with 32 and S. De Freitas scoring 21. Bowling for Grill Masters A. Khan picked up 3 for 20.

In reply Grill Masters made 124\4 off 9 overs, with K. Gangaram top scoring with a brilliant 61 which included six sixes and three fours.

Caribbean Mix which drew the bye and headed straight into the semi finals took on Price is Right. Caribbean Mix batted first and scored 93\8 off their 10 overs with a top score of 25 from J. Diaram and 20 from D. Ramoutar. Bowling for Price is Right S. Roopnarine picked up 3 for 8 off his two overs.

In reply, Price is Right scored 94 for 2 off 6 overs with C. Lindie top scoring with 35 n.o. and S. Dhanai scoring 25 n.o.

As it watered down to the final, the excitement filled the air as spectators and players were all bragging and boasting as to who will win the first WeCare Republic Cup. The final match was played between Grill Masters and Price Is Right.

Batting first, Grill Master scored 118 for 8 off 10 overs. Alphonso (only name provided) scored a brilliant 43 with five sixes and David supported with a knock of 29 with four sixes. The pick of the bowlers was the brother of Shemron Hetmyer, Seon Hetmyer with figures of 2-0-9-4.

In reply Price is Right scored 121\5 off the 9.4 overs with Lindie (only name given) top scoring with a blistering 47.

Price is Right X1 lifted the title in the first WeCare Republic 10\10 Softball Cricket Cup as they uprooted the seven years winning streak from Grill Masters.

Cash prizes and trophies were presented to Price is Right team, Grill Masters, Martin Singh of Price is Right for being the MVP, Seon Hetmyer of Price is Right best bowler in an innings, Gangaram of Grill Masters the best batsman in an innings and Alphonso of Grill Masters the batsman to hit the most sixes in the final.

The competition was played under Strict COVID-19 regulations and the day’s activities were incident free.