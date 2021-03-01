Pastor dies in motorcycle bus collision

Kaieteur News- A West Coast Berbice man is now dead following an accident on the Number 29 Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

Dead is McKenley Farley, 48 of Number 37 Village.

Kaieteur News understands that Farley who was a pastor and also worked with the Guyana Sugar Corporation East Berbice Operations, was riding his motorcycle in an easterly direction on the northern side of the highway when a mini bus reportedly moving at a fast rate and proceeding west swerved into his lane while overtaking. Farley was struck and flung off of his motorcycle.

The motorcycle was damaged beyond recognition and his mangled remains were taken away to the Fort Wellington hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are in progress.