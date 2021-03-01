Passengers walk free of attempted murder charge for taxi driver

Latest update March 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A construction worker and poultry rearer on Thursday walked free of attempting to kill a taxi-driver.
The matter involving Ernest James, 25, of Lot 179 Old Road Eccles, East Bank Demerara, and Linden Flavius, 31, was being heard in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.
On their first court appearance they were not required to plead to the indictable charge which read that on July 11, 2019, at John Fernandes Squatting Area, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, they unlawfully and maliciously wounded Derrick Nelson.
On Thursday last, the matter was dismissed after Nelson failed to appear in court to testify on multiple occasions.
It was alleged that on the day in question, Nelson who is a taxi driver, was hired by the accused to take them to West Ruimveldt Back Road.
After Nelson picked up the men and was on his way to the instructed destination, Flavius pulled out a gun from his pants and held the taxi driver at gunpoint while James allegedly dealt the victim several stabs about his body with an ice-pick. It was reported that the men then relieved Nelson of his cash and jewellery before escaping through some nearby bushes.
The vehicle then crashed into a pile of wood and the victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was hospitalized for several weeks. The matter was later reported and an investigation was launched leading to the arrest of the two accused.
Mar 01, 2021Kaieteur News-The first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship lived up to the hype and the fans who were lucky enough to enter the venue yesterday were...
Mar 01, 2021
Mar 01, 2021
Mar 01, 2021
Mar 01, 2021
Feb 28, 2021
Kaieteur News- Every longstanding print or television commentator would have themes that they revisit from time to time.... more
Kaieteur News-[N.B.: There was a typographical mistake in yesterday’s column. It stated that the Minister had raced... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]