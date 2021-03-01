Latest update March 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Passengers walk free of attempted murder charge for taxi driver

Mar 01, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- A construction worker and poultry rearer on Thursday walked free of attempting to kill a taxi-driver.
The matter involving Ernest James, 25, of Lot 179 Old Road Eccles, East Bank Demerara, and Linden Flavius, 31, was being heard in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.
On their first court appearance they were not required to plead to the indictable charge which read that on July 11, 2019, at John Fernandes Squatting Area, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, they unlawfully and maliciously wounded Derrick Nelson.
On Thursday last, the matter was dismissed after Nelson failed to appear in court to testify on multiple occasions.
It was alleged that on the day in question, Nelson who is a taxi driver, was hired by the accused to take them to West Ruimveldt Back Road.
After Nelson picked up the men and was on his way to the instructed destination, Flavius pulled out a gun from his pants and held the taxi driver at gunpoint while James allegedly dealt the victim several stabs about his body with an ice-pick. It was reported that the men then relieved Nelson of his cash and jewellery before escaping through some nearby bushes.
The vehicle then crashed into a pile of wood and the victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was hospitalized for several weeks. The matter was later reported and an investigation was launched leading to the arrest of the two accused.

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

Team Mohamed’s smashes strip record

Team Mohamed’s smashes strip record

Mar 01, 2021

Kaieteur News-The first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship lived up to the hype and the fans who were lucky enough to enter the venue yesterday were...
Read More
BCB congratulates Kevin Sinclair on selection to West Indies T20 and ODI squads

BCB congratulates Kevin Sinclair on selection to...

Mar 01, 2021

RHTYSC, MS teams, Butcher Family launch 2021 Butcher Berbice Cricket Trust Fund – Elderly robbery victim among those to benefit

RHTYSC, MS teams, Butcher Family launch 2021...

Mar 01, 2021

Price Is Right Upset Grill Masters in WeCare Republic 10\10 Softball Cricket Cup

Price Is Right Upset Grill Masters in WeCare...

Mar 01, 2021

Shaw takes top prize at S Jagmohan Hardware & Construction Services Golf Tournament

Shaw takes top prize at S Jagmohan Hardware...

Mar 01, 2021

Balram Auto Mechanics on show today – Tickets available at the venue

Balram Auto Mechanics on show today –...

Feb 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]