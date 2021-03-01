Kaieteur News has shifted its position on local content policy

Dear Editor,

I am not surprised that Kaieteur News in its February 28, 2021 edition shifted its position from supporting a strong local content policy for Guyana and all its citizens to now aligning itself with the International Oil Companies (IOC) to ‘water-down’ and mislead on the current policy, which is still a work in progress.

As a concerned member of the public who has been following the debates and discussion relating to Guyana’s Oil and Gas development, I found this article which was titled “Natural Resource Ministry Plagiarized targets from Ghana’s local content regulations” misleading and spurious.

I must remind readers that since the discovery of oil in 2015 not much was done by the previous administration to craft much less operationalize a Local Content Policy.

However, under the current PPP/C Administration, soon after assuming office established a Presidential Local Content Advisory Panel which compiled ideas, suggestions and criticisms from a wide cross section of stakeholders over the past few months.

Subsequently, just over two weeks ago, a stakeholders’ consultation on Guyana’s draft Local Content Policy for the petroleum sector was hosted by no other than President Dr. Irfaan Ali, where ideas were once again shared and suggestions for a comprehensive and inclusive Local Content Policy for the benefit of all Guyanese. Please note work on the policy has not ceased there as there is a second tier of consultations currently ongoing. The process is open and consultative to ensure everyone is heard and all views are brought to the fore for deliberations.

The Kaieteur News needs to recognize that it is being misled by the International Oil Companies to discredit the ongoing deliberations for a stringent Local Content Policy, which will be a culmination of the contributions from a wide cross sector of stakeholders. In summary, as a Guyanese, interested in the general development of Guyana, and thus having an interest in the local content policy, I am of the firm belief that the current government through wide ranging consultations as we have seen will eventually deliver a final local content policy which derive maximum benefits for all Guyanese. This sector is new to all of us and we need to band together to ensure this and future generations benefit from all of our natural resources.

Yours truly,

E. Smith

Editor’s Note. Kaieteur News has consistently championed the need for a fair deal for Guyanese in the oil and gas sector.

This includes ensuring that Guyanese are given policies that are tailored to our national situation and not cut and pasted wholesale from other jurisdictions.