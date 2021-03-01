Deirdre Campbell of SACH Soaps is a young female entrepreneur to watch for 2021 -Takes luxurious skincare to new heights

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News- There is no magic pill when it comes to being successful in business. Be that as it may, success has been known to sprout from the seed of courage or even good market instincts. For Deirdre Campbell, a feisty 23-year-old with an enviable desire for greatness, one might conclude that her relative success to date germinated from a hybrid kernel of boundless creativity, valour, and self-belief.

The shrewd mastermind behind SACH Soaps, a brand of luxury skincare products which has been the most sought after exotic elixirs for one’s skin, has displayed a sense of humility and business prowess that is often unheard of for her age. To date, she has amassed a loyal following and created more than a dozen products that are hailed for their naturally fortifying qualities.

In this exclusive interview with Kaieteur News, Campbell whose business is located at Lot 9 Sheriff & Third Avenue Subryanville, we were provided with some insight into the meaning behind her brand, the creative process, and how she has been able to overcome any challenge that appeared in her pathway. Here is the vibrant and oh-so lovely Deidra sharing her business experience in her own words.

Kaieteur News (KN): What does the SACH Brand represent?

Deirdre Campbell (DC): SACH represents the vision of a young woman built on integrity, quality, independent thinking and creativity. We are passionate about our work and what it stands for. In everything we do, we keep it simple; we keep it mindful; we keep it clean. Embracing individuality and challenging ourselves to keep raising the bar. SACH isn’t just a brand, it’s a lifestyle.

KN: Walk us through your creative process for your items. Where do you draw inspiration from for names and even the products you create?

DC: This is a question that I’m asked many times and it always makes me smile. It’s hard to narrow it down, because there’s so much that goes on in my mind. It’s a lot to filter at times, so I have an assigned journal where I jot any idea that springs to me. A true creative knows that inspiration comes from everything around you and within you. I love using alliteration when naming products, I find it somewhat pleasing. I can draw inspiration from art, colours, scents, textures, science, foreign languages and lots more. The spectrum is endless!

KN: What are some of the ingredients that go into your products and why were some of them selected over others?

DC: Our choice for ingredients would always be natural and there are tons of options that you can choose from. We like to keep it extremely simple because we believe firmly that a little goes a long way and sometimes simple is all we need. Some of those ingredients include sea mud, seaweed, lavender, charcoal, eucalyptus, rosehips, olive squalene, coconut milk, an assortment of clays, and lots more! We like to offer a variety of blends to cater for different skin types and needs.

KN: Why is manufacturing for your products done outside of Guyana?

DC: Behind the creative aspect of my brand, I undertake all of the work that it entails. It’s one of the factors I consider to be extremely important. I decided that there is where my focus should be because it is where my greatest strength lies. I didn’t have much luck with local collaborations so I decided to widen the search. I then collaborated with leading and certified companies and artisan makers outside of Guyana who happily agreed to work with me.

KN: What has been one key challenge you have faced as a young, female entrepreneur and what do you believe has been key to your success thus far?

DC: Envy and imitation would have to be my biggest challenge thus far and this comes from people of all ages. I face these instances far too often. Resentment is there simply because you are thriving. We work really hard to ensure individuality. It’s really disappointing when there is no respect for it and imitation is used to gain traction from our dedication and efforts.

The key to my success is definitely independent thinking. You never wait to see what the next man is doing because it simply means that you will always be one step behind. You are your own demise if you choose that route. Always aim to lead and stay true to yourself, your style, and your strengths. The effort required for success is definitely underestimated. You don’t jump simply because it’s a trend. There is passion in what I do and as a result, the best will always be produced.

KN: What is your day like when you aren’t working tirelessly for your brand? Do you allow yourself a day off?

DC: This is something that I have much difficulty with. Only recently have I been able to admit and accept that at some point I do deserve some time off to myself. I haven’t been quite successful at it, but I am putting much greater effort into allowing myself to relax even if it’s just 30 minutes a day. But generally, there is no time off when it comes to me and my next stepping stone.

KN: What’s next for SACH? What is the goal for 2021?

DC: The SACH 2021 goal is to begin combining our efforts with that of other small local businesses to offer a complete shopping experience. We’re definitely not one to think that we can do it all and we certainly have a love for businesses that are unique and have a distinct identity. We can’t wait to brainstorm with fellow geniuses!

KN: Based on your experience thus far, do you believe women are underestimated, underrepresented, or underappreciated, and if yes, how would you propose this being changed?

DC: I can only speak for myself and this would be my take: I don’t co

nsider myself to be a victim of anything. I maintain that in everything you do, you will face somewhat of a challenge, and overcoming a challenge goes hand in hand with growth. The key to it, however, is to not deter from your objectives. You must decide that winning is your only option. This doesn’t mean that you’re not allowed to be unsettled or exasperated when someone or something hinders your process. Mishaps are inevitable and sometimes it’s frowned upon when a woman exhibits what we may consider to be negative emotions in response to it. I, however, don’t believe in stifling those emotions. We have them because we’re human. What you do and achieve at the end of all of those emotions is what really matters.

KN: Do you believe there are specific challenges hindering the advancement of women-owned businesses in Guyana? And what more would you recommend be done to support their growth in 2021 and beyond?

DC: Well, personally I’ve been seeing tons of women-led businesses killing it in their fields! My conjecture for the growth of these businesses would be to master their art/craft in the respective fields, to always lead and never follow along with continuously focusing on improvement. Complacency should never be allowed. My belief is that once this is their stance, all else will fall into place inevitably.

KN: How has being an entrepreneur impacted your views on life and what’s the most valuable lesson you have learned thus far?

DC: Being an entrepreneur has definitely opened my eyes to the harsh realities of the world, but has also reassured me of the kindness of strangers. Having to combat the negativity being thrown my way becomes somewhat easy when I think of all of the support I have from our loyal customers and the family and friends I have standing with me. The most valuable lesson to come out of this is that there is balance to everything. Nothing comes easy. There is good and bad in all that we do. You just have to choose which side you’d like to dwell on. With this I’d like to thank my support system for always grounding me no matter the circumstance:

1. My mom, Shirley Cheong

2. My dad, Randy Campbell,

3. My brother, Brandon Campbell,

4. My uncle, Mike Cheong,

5. My aunt, Elaine Cheong.

Each of these people have molded me into the person I am today, and for that, I will always be grateful.

(If you’re interested in the SACH Soaps experience, be sure to make contact on 6112465)