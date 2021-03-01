Latest update March 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News- Dave Martins bin sing a song about cricket in de jungle. Dat is exactly wah happening with cricket in Guyana – it tun into a cat fight fuh power.
Some of dem wah fighting think dem is tiger cat. Others think dem is jaguar, and others believe dem is Lion King. Ole people always seh when de animals fight de grass does get crush! And is de cricket getting crush.
All dis problem start because de government too covetous. Dem had dem reasons why dem wanted to bruk up de cricket Board. One of dem friends bin even try fuh tek over de Bourda Cricket Ground which lease from de government.
Since den, de match playing dem in de courts. Law become de umpire.
Dem boys wan know how come is only a cricket law dem gat? How come de same law nah apply to dem other sport wah does also gat power play.
Dem boys seh de problem can’t solve in de courtroom. De Om-Buds-Man can’t solve de problem.
De law is de problem. Law pass fuh try fuh tek over cricket. If de law is de problem, de only way fuh solve de problem is fuh get rid of de law. And allow dem association to run dem business, de way it used to run long ago.
Dem never had all dis problem when Norman was in charge or when Chetty tek over. But since de government poke it nose in business wah nah concern it, is sheer court step rather than pavilion step dem players gat fuh climb.
Elections nah gan solve de problem. Court decision nah gan solve de problem. Dem cats gat to sit down and talk.
Talk half and tell the son of Ram dat he need wan trustworthy interlocutor.
