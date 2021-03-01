City Hall rehabilitation funding commendable

Latest update March 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
According to media reports, the Government has allocated 100 million dollars for rehabilitation works on City Hall. This is commendable. For too long that imposing structure remained a monument of shame on those who administer the affairs of the City.
Yours truly,
Hydar Ally
Mar 01, 2021Kaieteur News-The first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship lived up to the hype and the fans who were lucky enough to enter the venue yesterday were...
Mar 01, 2021
Mar 01, 2021
Mar 01, 2021
Mar 01, 2021
Feb 28, 2021
Kaieteur News- Every longstanding print or television commentator would have themes that they revisit from time to time.... more
Kaieteur News-[N.B.: There was a typographical mistake in yesterday’s column. It stated that the Minister had raced... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]