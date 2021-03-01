BCB congratulates Kevin Sinclair on selection to West Indies T20 and ODI squads

Latest update March 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board under the leadership of President Hilbert Foster has extended congratulations to West Indies selectee Kevin Sinclair.
A release from the board reads – “The President and executives of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would like to express our heartfelt congratulations to Kevin Sinclair on his selection to the West Indies cricket team for the upcoming ODI and T20 cricket tournaments against Sri Lanka.
The selection of Kevin Sinclair along with that of fellow Berbician Romario Shepherd as the only Guyanese in the squad showcases the current depth of Berbice cricket.
The amount of cricket talent in Berbice is simply amazing and we are confident that the future is very bright.”
The release went on to state that, “The BCB is also very disappointed at the non-selection of Shimron Hetmeyer and Gudakesh Motie in the team. Apart from Shimron’s achievements, Motie has been the best spinner on display in the current CWI tournaments.
Once again congrats to Kevin and Romario, Berbice Cricket is on the go.”
