Latest update March 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BCB congratulates Kevin Sinclair on selection to West Indies T20 and ODI squads

Mar 01, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board under the leadership of President Hilbert Foster has extended congratulations to West Indies selectee Kevin Sinclair.
A release from the board reads – “The President and executives of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would like to express our heartfelt congratulations to Kevin Sinclair on his selection to the West Indies cricket team for the upcoming ODI and T20 cricket tournaments against Sri Lanka.

Kevin Sinclair in action.

The selection of Kevin Sinclair along with that of fellow Berbician Romario Shepherd as the only Guyanese in the squad showcases the current depth of Berbice cricket.
The amount of cricket talent in Berbice is simply amazing and we are confident that the future is very bright.”
The release went on to state that, “The BCB is also very disappointed at the non-selection of Shimron Hetmeyer and Gudakesh Motie in the team. Apart from Shimron’s achievements, Motie has been the best spinner on display in the current CWI tournaments.
Once again congrats to Kevin and Romario, Berbice Cricket is on the go.”

 

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

Team Mohamed’s smashes strip record

Team Mohamed’s smashes strip record

Mar 01, 2021

Kaieteur News-The first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship lived up to the hype and the fans who were lucky enough to enter the venue yesterday were...
Read More
BCB congratulates Kevin Sinclair on selection to West Indies T20 and ODI squads

BCB congratulates Kevin Sinclair on selection to...

Mar 01, 2021

RHTYSC, MS teams, Butcher Family launch 2021 Butcher Berbice Cricket Trust Fund – Elderly robbery victim among those to benefit

RHTYSC, MS teams, Butcher Family launch 2021...

Mar 01, 2021

Price Is Right Upset Grill Masters in WeCare Republic 10\10 Softball Cricket Cup

Price Is Right Upset Grill Masters in WeCare...

Mar 01, 2021

Shaw takes top prize at S Jagmohan Hardware & Construction Services Golf Tournament

Shaw takes top prize at S Jagmohan Hardware...

Mar 01, 2021

Balram Auto Mechanics on show today – Tickets available at the venue

Balram Auto Mechanics on show today –...

Feb 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]