Another COVID-19 vaccine gets FDA approval

Kaieteur News-The Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine has been given emergency use authorization by the United States of America Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This is the third vaccine to be approved by the FDA and is said to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. According to Johnson& Johnson, the vaccine is 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination.

It is an adenovirus vaccine and now that it is approved by the FDA, the possibility of it being added to the range of vaccines Guyana is set to receive is now heightened.

Previously, Kaieteur News would have given details on several vaccines Guyana already has and may receive in its immunization campaign. This includes the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine already being administered, the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna Vaccine.

Today we will examine three other vaccines.

The (Russian) Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Type – This vaccine too is an adenovirus vaccine. The gene from adenovirus, which causes the infection, is removed while a gene with the code of a protein from another virus spike is inserted. The inserted gene is safe for the body while still helping the immune system to react and produce antibodies, which protect persons from the COVID-19 infection.

Storage – The dry form of this vaccine can be stored at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius, which according to Sputnik, allows for easy distribution worldwide.

Dosage – This is a two dosage vaccine.

Side effects – The most common side effects reported were soreness at the site of the injection, mild fever, chills, headaches, fatigue and muscle aches. However, it was noted that this is a sign the body is reacting well to the vaccine.

The (Chinese) Sinopharm vaccine

Type – This is a whole virus vaccine that uses a weakened or deactivated form of the pathogen that causes COVID-19 to trigger immunity.

Storage – Can be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures of 2 degrees Celcius to eight degrees Celcius or 36 degrees Fahrenheit to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dosage – This is a two dosage vaccine.

Side effects – Most common reactions are itching, swelling and rash to the vaccination and headaches.

