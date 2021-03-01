Another COVID-19 vaccine gets FDA approval

Latest update March 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-The Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine has been given emergency use authorization by the United States of America Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
This is the third vaccine to be approved by the FDA and is said to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. According to Johnson& Johnson, the vaccine is 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination.
It is an adenovirus vaccine and now that it is approved by the FDA, the possibility of it being added to the range of vaccines Guyana is set to receive is now heightened.
Previously, Kaieteur News would have given details on several vaccines Guyana already has and may receive in its immunization campaign. This includes the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine already being administered, the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna Vaccine.
Today we will examine three other vaccines.
The (Russian) Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Type – This vaccine too is an adenovirus vaccine. The gene from adenovirus, which causes the infection, is removed while a gene with the code of a protein from another virus spike is inserted. The inserted gene is safe for the body while still helping the immune system to react and produce antibodies, which protect persons from the COVID-19 infection.
Storage – The dry form of this vaccine can be stored at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius, which according to Sputnik, allows for easy distribution worldwide.
Dosage – This is a two dosage vaccine.
Side effects – The most common side effects reported were soreness at the site of the injection, mild fever, chills, headaches, fatigue and muscle aches. However, it was noted that this is a sign the body is reacting well to the vaccine.
The (Chinese) Sinopharm vaccine
Type – This is a whole virus vaccine that uses a weakened or deactivated form of the pathogen that causes COVID-19 to trigger immunity.
Storage – Can be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures of 2 degrees Celcius to eight degrees Celcius or 36 degrees Fahrenheit to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.
Dosage – This is a two dosage vaccine.
Side effects – Most common reactions are itching, swelling and rash to the vaccination and headaches.
Information stated in this article can be sourced at: https://www.fox10tv.com/news/coronavirus/chinas-sinopharm-vaccine-has-86-efficacy-against-covid-19-says-uae/article_5d177083-795a-51c1-bea4-e3e5b5b0b14f.html, https://www.futurity.org/mrna-vaccines-adenovirus-covid-19-2489252/, https://www.jnj.com/johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-authorized-by-u-s-fda-for-emergency-usefirst-single-shot-vaccine-in-fight-against-global-pandemic, https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4098913, https://sputnikvaccine.com/about-vaccine/
Mar 01, 2021Kaieteur News-The first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship lived up to the hype and the fans who were lucky enough to enter the venue yesterday were...
Mar 01, 2021
Mar 01, 2021
Mar 01, 2021
Mar 01, 2021
Feb 28, 2021
Kaieteur News- Every longstanding print or television commentator would have themes that they revisit from time to time.... more
Kaieteur News-[N.B.: There was a typographical mistake in yesterday’s column. It stated that the Minister had raced... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]