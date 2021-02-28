Training Businesspersons to Better Implement Management Systems

Kaieteur News – To improve the quality of products and services available in Guyana, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) provides technical assistance and specialised training to various stakeholders including businesspersons.

As the National Standards Body, one of the key Standards the GNBS assist companies to implement is the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Standard. As a result, there are several training opportunities available to help businesses implement this and other international standards.

On March 01-02, the GNBS will roll out its first professional course for external stakeholders in 2021 – Understanding the requirements of the ISO 9001: 2015 Standard. This course is for Managers, Supervisors, Quality Professionals and Internal Auditors. Participants will be educated on what needs to be done to build an internationally recognized Quality Management System, upgrade the current system within their business operations or understand how to integrate the QMS with another management system. The course also covers benefits of implementing the quality management system and the application of the requirements to a business environment. To meet the usually high demand for this course, it will be repeated during September 13-14.

In addition, through collaboration with Delphi Consultancy Limited of Trinidad and Tobago, the GNBS also provides a number of supporting courses to enhance efficiency and effectiveness within businesses. These include Risk Based Thinking, Root Cause Analysis, Data Analysis, Process Mapping, Internal Quality Auditing, and Implementing & Documenting the ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems (QMS).

These two and three-day Professional Courses, which are scheduled during March 08 to September 07, 2021 are geared to address the underlying issues faced within any business organisations in order to improve their management systems and performance. For example, Risk Based Course for Managers, Supervisors, Quality Professionals and Internal Auditors will help these stakeholders to identify risks within their operations and address them.

Meanwhile, the Root Cause Analysis training helps businesspersons to get to the bottom of issues within their organisations. This is a proactive approach to addressing and resolving systemic problems within organisations and preventing their reoccurrence.

The Data Analysis course helps persons to understand the different types of data collected by their respective companies and how to effectively use that data. This programme will help participants to improve their skills in collecting data and perform analyses for system improvements.

There is also the Internal Auditing for ISO Management Systems course for Management Representatives, Supervisors, Quality Managers and Persons desirous of becoming Auditors. Internal audits determine the status of Quality Management System and participants will acquire tools to execute an effective audit process, write intelligible and accurate Nonconformity Statements, and assess the significance of audit findings. Auditors will also be trained to prepare audit reports.

Other training programmes scheduled to be hosted by the GNBS include the Introduction to Metrology Course for Laboratory Personnel, Quality Managers and Supervisors. This course will teach persons the importance of measurements in daily life and the role of calibration in providing accurate measurements.

Meanwhile, the GNBS also offers a number of courses on Food Safety Standards including the importance of Prerequisite Programmes (PRPs) and the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) programme for Food Operators, Supervisors and Quality Assurance Personnel.

While these courses are dated, the GNBS offers organisation based training. This is where an entire organisation or groups within it can be trained on any of the highlighted courses. To access this form of arrangement, contact can be made with the Business Support Services Department. Technical Officers will provide an application form, which will be used to formulate the organisation based training.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, these courses are all done virtually. All that is needed to sign up for the courses are an email address and access to a computer. At the end of each session, participants will be tested and presented with a certificate, which can be used as evidence of competency and for future development programmes.

For additional information or to register, interested personnel and organisations can contact GNBS’ Business Support Services Department on 219-0064-66, via WhatsApp on 692-4627 or email at [email protected]