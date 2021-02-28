Kaieteur News – We support any efforts which are made to unite Guyanese, including those at the political level, in order to wrest meaningful concessions from ExxonMobil. In this regard, it comes as a pleasant surprise to hear the former Minister of Infrastructure and a leading light in the Alliance For Change (AFC) say that, “We are ready for a better deal.”
However, such sentiments have to be backed by action. The Opposition Coalition, of which Mr. Patterson is a key figure, has been silent and evasive when it comes to speaking out against the giveaway of the Kaieteur and Canje Blocks. It has also been extremely reserved in demanding a renegotiation of the Production Sharing Agreement between the government and Exxon. It has not been vigorous enough in its opposition to flaring or the pollution of our fishing grounds, or about the absence of adequate insurance to cover oil spill liabilities.
Nonetheless, we hope that the call for a united front against Exxon is publicly echoed by his colleagues within the AFC and by his partners in A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). We also encourage all Guyanese to demand that their political leaders forge a common and united front for a better deal from the oil companies, and for the reclaiming of the Kaieteur and Canje Oil Blocks.
The going has been hard and heavy but Kaieteur News has been tireless in leading the way for a united front. We have done so because we know that the oil companies are adept at co-opting politicians and then dividing the population, as they fetch away the country’s wealth.
The ball now rests firmly in the court of the APNU+AFC to show that it is serious about a united front. This is a golden opportunity to unite our leaders and to demand a fair deal for our fabulous resources.
We want a better deal. We want it now!
Lets unite for a better oil deal
Feb 28, 2021 Front Page Comment, News
