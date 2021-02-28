Speeding car leaves pedal cyclist with severe head injuries

Kaieteur News – A pedal cyclist is nursing severe head injuries after he was struck down on Friday by a car that was allegedly speeding along the Buxton Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Hospitalised is Leslie Lowe, 26, a security guard of 42 Ogle Street, Buxton. Also receiving minor cuts and bruises are the driver of the car, Raionalto Branche, 28, of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six, and its passengers, Annika, 34, Ted, 28, and Levi Lucas 37, of Block X, Liliendaal, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The accident took place some around 14:45hrs.

According to police reports, Lowe, the pedal cyclist had just exited the Buxton Access Road and was about to cross over the Public Road when he ended up in the path of the car heading in the western direction at a fast rate.

Lowe was struck down and the driver of the car, Branche lost control and crashed into another car parked at the side of the road. Branche did not stop there but crashed yet again into the rear end of minibus, which was at the time travelling in front him in the western direction as well.

The pedal cyclist was picked-up in a conscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted. Doctors told the police that he suffered severe head injuries and a fractured hip. He is said to be in a stable condition. Branche’s passengers were also taken to the hospital. They were however, treated and sent away while Branche was taken into custody to assist with investigations.