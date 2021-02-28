Latest update February 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Speaker finds his voice, sends memo to MPs listing expressions unfit for Parliament

Feb 28, 2021 News

Speaker of the House, Manzoor Nadir.

Kaieteur News – Following reports of vulgar heckling in the National Assembly and newspapers’ letter pages filled with condemnation of the behaviour of Parliamentarians, Kaieteur News observed a significant uptick in reprimands by Speaker of the House, Manzoor Nadir, during the budget debates last week.
One instance of this was during the budget presentation of the Opposition Member of Parliament, Annette Ferguson, on Friday evening. Ferguson attributed a statement to Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal, who almost immediately rose up and demanded that her claim be rescinded as he did not say it. While handling this matter, the Speaker quelled the noise, saying “Honourable Members, I am speaking, and I see the Honourable Member, Vinceroy Jordan, is shouting at the presenter. That is total disrespect!”
On the same day, a memorandum was circulated to MPs and other persons in the dome of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, which outlined a series of unparliamentary expressions which should not be used. Words such as “monkeys,” “senile,” “idiot,” “jackass,” “stool-pigeons” and “swine” were included in the list.
It stated “If the Speaker is of the opinion that words used in a debate are defamatory or indecent or unparliamentary or undignified, he may, in his discretion, order that such words be expunged from the proceedings of the House. When a member, on being asked to withdraw objectionable remarks held to be not relevant to the debate, refuses to do so, the Chair may order expunction thereof.”
Kaieteur News had reported on Tuesday that the last Monday’s opening of the budget debates were vulgar and distasteful, with one MP even waving a vibrator, a sexy toy, in the House. Others made sexist and homophobic remarks. On the following day, the Speaker had cautioned the media against reporting on heckling, opining that they opened themselves to being sued.
On Thursday, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, reprimanded MPs for their poor conduct.

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

Balram Auto Mechanics on show today – Tickets available at the venue

Balram Auto Mechanics on show today – Tickets available at the...

Feb 28, 2021

Kaieteur News – The South Dakota Drag Circuit Drag Strip will be a hive of activity today with local and Suriname speedsters going head to head for bragging rights following an 18-month hiatus...
Read More
CB Insurance Regional Super50 final Red force hammers Jaguars by 152 runs to claim 13th title

CB Insurance Regional Super50 final Red force...

Feb 28, 2021

Caribbean International Distributors Inc backs GSCL Inc President’s Cup

Caribbean International Distributors Inc backs...

Feb 28, 2021

Virtual Inter – Schools golf challenge set for March 5

Virtual Inter – Schools golf challenge set...

Feb 28, 2021

RHTYSC, MS teams, Butcher Family launch 2021 Butcher Berbice Cricket Trust Fund

RHTYSC, MS teams, Butcher Family launch 2021...

Feb 28, 2021

Jacobs Jewellrey & Pawn Shop congratulates Sinclair’s selection

Jacobs Jewellrey & Pawn Shop congratulates...

Feb 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]