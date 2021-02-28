Latest update February 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Israel shuts down sea shores after oil spill devastates coast

Feb 28, 2021

– Guyana still awaiting full insurance coverage from oil companies

The tar from the oil spill smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]

Kaieteur News – Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice, days after an offshore oil spill deposited tonnes of tar across more than 160km (100 miles) of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country’s worst ecological disasters.
Activists began reporting globs of black tar on the country’s coast after a heavy storm.
The deposits have wreaked havoc on local wildlife, and the Israeli Agriculture Ministry determined on Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster.
Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority called the spill “one of the most serious ecological disasters” in the country’s history.
Representatives from a coalition of Israeli environmental groups said in a news conference that the environmental protection ministry was woefully underfunded and that existing legislation did little to prevent or address environmental disasters.
They cautioned that this disaster should be a wake-up call for opposition to a planned oil pipeline connecting the United Arab Emirates and Israeli oil facilities in Eilat – home to endangered Red Sea coral reefs.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said about $14M had been earmarked to clean up the country’s shoreline, in what has been described as Israel’s biggest environmental disaster.
In Lebanon, the management of Tyre Coast Nature Reserve, one of the country’s last remaining sandy beaches and an important nesting site for endangered loggerhead and green sea turtles, said the spill could endanger marine life and biodiversity in the area.
“The nature reserve is suffering from approximately 2 tonnes of tar, 90 percent of which is hidden under the sand,” he added.
The protected zone covers 3.8 square kilometres (almost 1.5 square miles) of the beach as well as adjacent seawaters according to its website.
The reserve was included in the Specially Protected Areas of Mediterranean Importance in 2012.
Mouin Hamze, Director of the Reserves had said previously that the pollution could continue washing up on Lebanese shores for up to three months.
In Guyana however, the country remains without comprehensive insurance coverage from Stabroek Block operators, ExxonMobil, Hess and CNOOC/NEXEN.
What Guyana does have however, is an agreement with Exxon’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL). However, that company has little assets, so little that it would not be able to carry the cost of any disaster that should occur in the Stabroek Block area, which would leave Guyana to bear the costs.
That means that Guyana’s pocket would bleed tremendously if an oil spill or any other disaster should occur at any of ExxonMobil’s approved projects.

