Drivers hospitalised following traffic light confusion

Latest update February 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two car drivers are left hospitalised after they crashed into each other’s car on Friday, following a “traffic light confusion” at junction of the Beterverwagting Access Road and Public Road along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
Admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for injuries to the body is Redford Johnson, 28, of National Walk, Triumph, ECD. The other car driver, Jephtahah Persaud, 29, of Haand-En-Veldt, Mahaica, ECD is being treated at the Woodlands Hospital for injuries to his head.
The drivers crashed into each other around 17:00hrs.
Johnson told cops that he was driving his car north out of the BV Access Road. While at the junction, he claimed the traffic light at his end showed green and he continued driving onto the BV Public Road.
Johnson went on to allege that while he was in the process of doing so, Persaud’s car which traveling west along the public road at a fast rate crashed in to him. His car reportedly spun several times before coming to a halt.
Police told Kaieteur News that Persaud too is alleging that the traffic light facing his direction was also green which led him to continue driving as well. Cops responded to the scene and both drivers were transported to the respective hospitals.
As investigators investigate the incident, they are currently trying to ascertain whether one of the drivers is lying or if there might have been a problem with the traffic light.
