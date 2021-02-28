Coronavirus: Myths about COVID-19 vaccines debunked

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Vanderbilt Medical Center

Kaieteur News – Guyana, like the rest of the world, has started vaccinating its population against COVID-19. Unfortunately, there are many rumours being spread, especially on social media, about the COVID-19 vaccines. This is creating too many vaccine skeptics and is putting us all at risk of being stuck in the pandemic for longer than we should be. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 2010 and 2015, vaccines prevented an estimated 10 million deaths. Scientists have worked tirelessly to create safe and effective vaccines to protect us against COVID-19. Some persons called “anti-vaxxers,” dedicate their entire lives to railing against vaccines and are mostly behind the many myths that are being circulated about COVID-19 vaccines. Today, I will share some common myths being circulated about COVID-19 vaccines, so that you can be properly informed and help dispel these myths.

Myth: the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are dangerous.

While the COVID-19 vaccine can have side effects, the vast majority is very short term and are not serious or dangerous. Some people experience pain where they are injected; body aches; headaches or fever, lasting for a day or two. These are signs that the vaccine is working to stimulate your immune system. If you have allergies, especially severe ones that require you to be hospitalized, discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with your doctor, who can assess your risk and provide more information about if and how you can get vaccinated safely. I was vaccinated just over a week ago and I am living proof— like the many health workers who were also vaccinated, that the vaccines are not dangerous.

Myth: the Vaccine will alter my DNA

These vaccines were designed using the RNA and DNA of the virus to create similar structures in the vaccines. These structures cannot alter our DNA in any shape or form. When our body detects them after being vaccinated, it produces antibodies that can be stored and deployed to effectively combat the SarsCov2 virus in the event we get exposed to it. It does not directly interact with our DNA in any way.

Myth: You can get COVID-19 from the vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccines cannot give an individual COVID-19. Regardless of the type of vaccine, none contains the live SarsCov2 virus. Any side effects, such as headache or chills, are due to the immune response and not an infection.

Myth: The vaccine contains a microchip

According to some, the vaccines were designed with a microchip inside and will allow shadowy elites to track our every move. In reality, our mobile phones already complete that task effortlessly. There is no evidence that any of the COVID-19 vaccines contain a microchip, especially since each vaccine would have undergone rigorous testing and analysis by many different international regulatory bodies.

Myth: COVID-19 vaccines can make you infertile

There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines impact fertility. Similarly, there is no evidence that they will endanger future pregnancies. This rumour began because of a link between the spike protein that is coded by the mRNA-based vaccines and a protein called syncytin-1. Syncytin-1 is vital for the placenta to remain attached to the uterus during pregnancy. However, although the spike protein does share a few amino acids in common with syncytin-1, they are not even nearly similar enough to confuse the immune system and cause abortions.

Myth: You should not take the vaccine if you’re breastfeeding

You and your breastfeeding baby needs protection against COVID-19 like everyone else. You cannot get COVID-19, or give your baby COVID-19, by being vaccinated. The components of the vaccine are not known to harm breastfed infants. When you receive the vaccine, the small vaccine particles are used up by your muscle cells at the injection site and thus are unlikely to get into breast milk. When a person gets vaccinated while breastfeeding, their immune system develops antibodies that protect against COVID-19. These antibodies can be passed through breast milk to the baby. Newborns of vaccinated mothers who breastfeed can benefit from these antibodies against COVID-19.

Myth: I don’t need a vaccine since COVID-19 survival rate is high

While the COVID-19 survival rate is high, the death rate is higher in the older population and those with other chronic illnesses. These people depend on others who are not as high risk to be vaccinated, so that the illness cannot spread to them. We all have loved ones who are in the high-risk group and we need to look out for them and get vaccinated. Also, while the death rate is not high, the long-term effects of COVID-19 are devastating for many that would have been infected. It ranges from damage to the lungs, kidneys and liver to numerous issues associated with damage to the nervous system. Those with nervous system damage tend to be fearful, depressed, unrelenting pains and get nightmares for no obvious reason.

COVID-19 can only go away if we all get vaccinated. Otherwise, we are stuck in this pandemic and many more lives will be lost and negatively affected. Spread the word on the real facts of COVID-19 vaccine and help debunk the myths; you will be saving lives by doing this. (This article was first published on February 21, 2021)