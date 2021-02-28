Company owned by Cathy Hughes received $6M in contracts from Ministry of Telecommunications

– approved at least one payment to company as Minister

Kaieteur News – Public Affairs Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy has publicized that former Minister of Public Telecommunications and Alliance For Change (AFC) Senior Executive and Member of Parliament, Catherine Hughes had her company, VideoMega Productions Limited receive over $6M in contracts from the ministry, which she presided over.

The documents, which were seen by this publication even show Hughes in one instance appearing to have personally approved a payment, with her signature, as Minister.

Notably, in 2019 Kaieteur News had reported Hughes categorically denying using her office or participating in the decision-making process that led to the award of a contract to Videomega Productions for the production of ads for the oil and gas sector. The contract awarded to her company was done on behalf of the Department of Energy at the tune of $832,200 and the company itself had said that the Telecommunications Ministry does not handle the daily operations. Hughes also contested that there was no conflict of interest given that the she did not preside over the Department of Energy. Further, it was stated that in any case, she had no knowledge that the contract was even issued.

However, new information shows that the total sum of contracts awarded to the company has been revealed to be some $6M, which was allocated under the Telecommunications Ministry Cathy presided over. In one instance, a particular document shows Hughes appearing to have signed off on an invoice payment of $119,670 to the company, for boosting the Ministry’s Facebook Page from January 2018 to June 2018. It was this invoice upon which Hughes’ signature apparently appears giving approval.

In addition to the payment, in 2016, the company received $1.13M in payments for ads; in 2017 $1.4M in payments for ads; in December 2017, $68,400 for “Community ICT Hub- ICT in Education (Transfer of footage) (Collation of Video Footage MOPT)” in July 2018 $2.33M for “Community ICT Road Show, 2018- Television & Radio, Caribbean ICT Radio Show, 2018- Advertising Ress Ads, Caribbean ICT Road Show- Camera-ready Artwork”, Berbice Advertising “Caribbean ICT Road Show, 2018- Television Commercial- 45 secs “and even an interview with Hughes herself, “Caribbean ICT Road Show, 2018- Television 33 secs” and “Caribbean ICT Road Show, 2018- 33 secs Radio”; and $956,519 for Publishing of Advertisements for “ICT Planning Officer- 8x3BW, ICT Education Officer- 8x3BW, ICT Business Analyst-8x3BW, Technical Admin. Assistant – 10x3BW”.

This publication contacted Hughes yesterday for commentary on the recent revelations to which she responded that this paper had already reported on the issue and she had addressed it. It should be noted that there has been no prior reporting in the most recent revelations. “For the record,” Hughes added, “I ceased to be a member of staff of Videomega when I took up the appointment of Minister of Public Telecommunications. On all my reports to the Integrity Commission, I reported my interest in Videomega.”

The ex-Minister was asked about the instances in which she signed off on some of the invoices and if when she “ceased to be a member of staff,” she gave up proprietorship of the company. However, up until press time, the AFC Senior Executive failed to provide a response.