City Hall falling down like de old London Bridge

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Old people always say, if you can’t look after yuh own house, nah try fuh criticize yuh matty place. Deh gat some people living in some bruk down house and yet dem always bad-mouthing dem neighbour property.

Dem boys does remember wah dem ole people say whenever dem think about de Georgetown City Council. De City Hall building about to fall down. It look like a condemned structure. De Town Council gat it in a state of disrepair fuh years. Yet dem always criticizing de government fuh nat doing enough.

Dem can’t repair de Town Hall but dem spend hundreds of millions pun Kitty Market and fuh redo de Mall. Dem spending money pun all kind of things while dem house falling down.

De government decide fuh fix de eyesore. Dem allot G$100M fuh repairs. Dem boys never hear about any municipality getting anywhere near dat kind of support from government. But still de government gan get cuss-out dat dem nah do nuttin fuh de City.

Dem boys pass by Avenue of the Republic and had a look at City Hall. De building gan tek far more than G$100M fuh repair. In fact, dem boys nah feel it can repair.

It look as if it gan gat fuh pull down. De decay gone too far. Is nat only de facing gone. It look like most of dem beams and pillars gan gat fuh repair and it is doubtful whether de building can stand up much longer.

If yuh nah believe pass and see, and ask yuh self whether dat building can tek hammer and nail!

Talk half and tek a peep!