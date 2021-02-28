Balram Auto Mechanics on show today – Tickets available at the venue

Kaieteur News – The South Dakota Drag Circuit Drag Strip will be a hive of activity today with local and Suriname speedsters going head to head for bragging rights following an 18-month hiatus of the event at the Timehri venue since August 2019 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the event have been going like hot cakes but President of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), Rameez Mohamed, has confirmed that tickets will be on sale at the venue today for those who would’ve been unable to purchase.

Some 60 competitors inclusive of five bikes have already registered for the event, and within that list, Team Balram Auto Mechanics have four cars that they are hoping will zip across the 1320ft of the rehabilitated drag strip ahead of their competitors.

Among Team Balram’s cars are a 4AGE powered Toyota Levin (14-second), a Toyota Glanza that will line up in the 12-second bracket and a Trans Pacific Auto Sales powered Toyota Celica in the 16 second class.

During an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, principal of the team, Balram Ramdeo, noted that he was very excited to just get back out on the track and confidently stated that if all goes to plan, he is sure that his machines will come out ahead of the pack in their respective classes.

Leading the headlines for today’s top races are Team Mohamed’s GTRs, SI&C Inc. Toyota Supra, while there is a rumor that Team Mohamed’s Lamborghini Aventador may face off against B.M. Soat Auto Sales 2020 Toyota Supra in an exhibition race.

The event begins at 09:00hrs and for those who won’t be able to be at the venue, the event will be streamed lived on ENetworks and the GMR&SC Facebook page. In addition, SKAR TV (Channel 102) in Georgetown and Tarzee TV in Bartica will also stream the event.