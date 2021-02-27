Latest update February 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Why are taxpayers footing billions more for expansion of US$150M Cheddi Jagan Airport? – Patterson

Feb 27, 2021 News

The renovated terminal building that Guyana got as part of the US$150M-plus project at CJIA. It was supposed to be new.

Former Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson

Kaieteur News – Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh in his 2021 budget speech had announced that government would be allocating an additional $2.5 billion towards the completion of the already US$150 million (and counting) Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The allocation however, did not sit well with former Public Infrastructure Minister and Member of Parliament (MP), David Patterson. During his budget debate presentation yesterday, the MP was quick to point out to the National Assembly that in December last, the Public Works Minister; Juan Edghill revealed that the Chinese contractor, China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) had agreed to undertake additional works to the tune of $1.8 billion.

Those works would include two more boarding bridges for large transatlantic aircrafts along with the construction of the superstructure and façade for the new commercial complex which will house additional duty free shops, restaurants, and lounges – all at no cost to the government.

He then questioned “Why are taxpayers footing another bill of $2.5B? After the additional works of the contractor, what will the $2.5B be spent on?”

Dr. Singh had outlined that the new allocation for the further upgrade and modernization of the CJIA will also finance other major improvements including the procurement of the additional two passengers boarding bridges, bringing the total to six boarding bridges, the rehabilitating of the airline and airport administration offices, and the outfitting of the commercial complex.

But instead of expending more of taxpayer dollars into the project, Patterson pointed out that the government could have utilized the bonds retained.

According to Patterson, his Ministry had back in July, 2020 retained two bonds valued at US$14 million, with the larger of the two being a performance bond guaranteeing that CHEC would execute the project to the required standards, otherwise they could cash the bond on demand.

The other bond was a retention guarantee bond, which was a guarantee that the contractor would remedy all defects during the retention period.

However, that period came to an end on December 31, 2020 and according to Patterson, this means that CHEC could walk off site leaving the country losing US$14 million with no other recourse than to seek redress in the courts.

Since taking office, government was having hiccups with CHEC to ensure that the new and modernised airport it was promised, almost a decade ago, was delivered. But Guyanese would have to wait a little longer as the new agreement signed outlined an end date of December 2021.

Similar Articles

GUYANA’S OIL & YOU – 99.1FM

Sports

CB Insurance Regional Super50 Jaguars face unbeaten Red Force for 1st Title in 15 years

CB Insurance Regional Super50 Jaguars face unbeaten Red Force for 1st...

Feb 27, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Today from 13:30hrs at the Coolidge ground in Antigua, Guyana Jaguars and pre-tournament favorites Trinidad Red Force face-off for the Clive Lloyd Trophy in Final...
Read More
Fruta Conquerors drawn in Group C of 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield

Fruta Conquerors drawn in Group C of 2021...

Feb 27, 2021

Vreed-en-Hoop capture Tapeball tourney at Durban Park

Vreed-en-Hoop capture Tapeball tourney at Durban...

Feb 27, 2021

Team Mohamed’s GTRs to set South Dakota ablaze tomorrow

Team Mohamed’s GTRs to set South Dakota ablaze...

Feb 27, 2021

Ombudsman refuses to hold GCB Elections due ECB no-show DCB Head calls decision ‘strange’ ….to approach High Court Monday

Ombudsman refuses to hold GCB Elections due ECB...

Feb 27, 2021

National football launches Delivery Service

National football launches Delivery Service

Feb 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]