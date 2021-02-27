Vreed-en-Hoop capture Tapeball tourney at Durban Park

Latest update February 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 27, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Vreed-en-Hoop won the PKF Barcellos, Narine & Co. Cup Youth Tapeball seven-a-side four-over cricket competition played at the Durban Park Tarmac last Saturday.
Vreed-en-Hoop Youths defeated the youths from Vergenoegen Bible Club by two runs in the Final after scoring 46-3 in four overs and restricting the opposition to 44 when their allotted overs expired.
Reaz Majeed top scored with 15 for Vreed-en-Hoop, while Avinash Persaud for Vergenoegen Bible Club.
Bernard Barry from West Ruimveldt Youth team won the prize for taking the best catch in the tournament.
Seventeen teams participated in the Competition and at its conclusion Company Secretary of PKF Barcellos, Narine & Co presented the prizes to the Winner and Runners-up.
Coordinators of the Event were Sister Laurien Tracey and James ‘Uprising’ Lewis.
