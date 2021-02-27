Latest update February 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region 4 gat to behave itself

Feb 27, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Region Four, de country’s largest Region, still recording de highest number of COVID-19 cases. Dem boys concern about dis Region because almost every day it recording de majority of cases. Dis nah good and given dat dem does gat just as much asymptomatic cases as symptomatic ones, it means nuff people walking around with de virus.
And dem gan carry it home and pass it on to dem old people who immune system not strong. And dat is where de problems begin.
Come on Region Four, leh we end dis pandemic. You can do better!
Dat is why dem boys glad dat India come through fuh we and donating 80,000 vaccines. Dem boys seh dem ole people gan now be able to get vaccinated.
Now dem boys worried about de popers..dem wah jumping line, like de businessman wah dem seh gat friend at de hospital. If was a small man involve, dat person would ah done get lockup and knock off.
People asking wah system Uncle Frank gat fuh register people fuh dem vaccine. With de 80,000 doses, he might just be able to vaccinate all dem people over 65 years. Dat should slow down but not stop de deaths because de high-risk group really start at 55.
Dem gat de people wah sick and can’t get up out dem bed. Uncle Frank nah talking how he gan get de vaccine to dem.
Talk half and keep asking about de big one at de hospital who allow dem friend fuh jump de queue.

Similar Articles

GUYANA’S OIL & YOU – 99.1FM

Sports

CB Insurance Regional Super50 Jaguars face unbeaten Red Force for 1st Title in 15 years

CB Insurance Regional Super50 Jaguars face unbeaten Red Force for 1st...

Feb 27, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Today from 13:30hrs at the Coolidge ground in Antigua, Guyana Jaguars and pre-tournament favorites Trinidad Red Force face-off for the Clive Lloyd Trophy in Final...
Read More
Fruta Conquerors drawn in Group C of 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield

Fruta Conquerors drawn in Group C of 2021...

Feb 27, 2021

Vreed-en-Hoop capture Tapeball tourney at Durban Park

Vreed-en-Hoop capture Tapeball tourney at Durban...

Feb 27, 2021

Team Mohamed’s GTRs to set South Dakota ablaze tomorrow

Team Mohamed’s GTRs to set South Dakota ablaze...

Feb 27, 2021

Ombudsman refuses to hold GCB Elections due ECB no-show DCB Head calls decision ‘strange’ ….to approach High Court Monday

Ombudsman refuses to hold GCB Elections due ECB...

Feb 27, 2021

National football launches Delivery Service

National football launches Delivery Service

Feb 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]