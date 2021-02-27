Region 4 gat to behave itself

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Region Four, de country’s largest Region, still recording de highest number of COVID-19 cases. Dem boys concern about dis Region because almost every day it recording de majority of cases. Dis nah good and given dat dem does gat just as much asymptomatic cases as symptomatic ones, it means nuff people walking around with de virus.

And dem gan carry it home and pass it on to dem old people who immune system not strong. And dat is where de problems begin.

Come on Region Four, leh we end dis pandemic. You can do better!

Dat is why dem boys glad dat India come through fuh we and donating 80,000 vaccines. Dem boys seh dem ole people gan now be able to get vaccinated.

Now dem boys worried about de popers..dem wah jumping line, like de businessman wah dem seh gat friend at de hospital. If was a small man involve, dat person would ah done get lockup and knock off.

People asking wah system Uncle Frank gat fuh register people fuh dem vaccine. With de 80,000 doses, he might just be able to vaccinate all dem people over 65 years. Dat should slow down but not stop de deaths because de high-risk group really start at 55.

Dem gat de people wah sick and can’t get up out dem bed. Uncle Frank nah talking how he gan get de vaccine to dem.

Talk half and keep asking about de big one at de hospital who allow dem friend fuh jump de queue.