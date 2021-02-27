Public Works Minister lambastes Ferguson for using MARAD fund like personal account

– Says, “Every time she is going to the Essequibo, $600,000. She’s going to the Rupununi, $900,000. She’s going to Wakenaam, same thing.”

Kaieteur News – Former Junior Public Infrastructure Minister, Annette Ferguson, now Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), has found herself facing another fresh round of allegations regarding the misuse of public funds.

This time around, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, in his 2021 budget debate presentation last evening, accused the MP of using the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) fund as her own personal slush fund during her time as junior Minister.“I understand the bitterness of the honorable member, Ferguson, when she spoke earlier (yesterday) this evening, Mr. Speaker. You know what she miss? The MARAD account was her personal petty cash,” the Minister Edghill relayed to the House.Detailing the transactions, Edghill said “Every time she is going to the Essequibo, $600,000. She’s going to the Rupununi, $900,000. She’s going to Wakenaam, same thing.”

The Minister disclosed as well that he had no qualms releasing the necessary evidence to support his claims.

Further to that, Edghill highlighted that every government ministry has access to funds for travel and “subsistence,” which includes finances for the ministry to execute its mandate. Taking this into account, he questioned, “Why are you dipping into an agency’s fund?” Minister continued, “You are put there to serve. You are already salaried and taken care of with allowances and benefits. Why are you using the funds from agencies?”

But those were not the only allegations Minister Edghill brought to the fore.

He also accused the former Minister of using MARAD as her “personal donation club.”

“For gospel concerts, and I won’t call name, $2 million of MARAD money,” Edghill stated.

It was only back in January that Ferguson and the former Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson, were fingered in a gift buying scandal spanning several agencies under their control, including MARAD.

Those instances came to light after a special audit was conducted into the state-run Garden of Eden Asphalt Plant. In total, the two were said to have received over $6.7 million in gold jewellery and gifts including electronics and household items.

“The benefits of the brooches and the bed sheets and the laptops and the unending list of items that were bought from agencies for Ministers Ferguson and Patterson while they served are well documented and it is a shameful act,” Edghill lamented, adding that the monies of taxpayers should never be used for personal gain.