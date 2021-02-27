No politician in Guyanese history speaks more nonsense than Ramjattan

Kaieteur News – I hardly look at television. But one evening this week, I walked into my study where my wife was flicking channels and I saw Ramjattan being interviewed. So I asked my wife to leave it at that station.

He said that there are things about the investigation of the two cousins that were killed in Cotton Tree last September that the police have not revealed and these things must not remain secret but must be told to the Guyanese people. I left with my mouth opened when I heard those words.

Here is an extract from my column, “No human can be so sick to vote for such Guyanese politicians,” of Friday, February 14, 2020, “Khemraj Ramjattan told the media two days ago that the reworked covenant is a secret document. Resorting to what can easily be termed asinine reasoning; he asked the reporters if they would like their business to be made public. The analogy was not only asinine but depraved.”

The covenant referred to was the renewal of the Cummingsburg Accord. Here was a politician who was asking people to vote for him but he signed an election agreement with another party to contest the poll that if they win, he, Ramjattan, would be the prime minister but his party executives, his supporters and his voters cannot know what was inside the document.

To date, Ramjattan has never revealed what those secrets were. And guess why? Ramjattan wanted a section of the renewed covenant to remain secret. Because its revelation would have made him the biggest idiot in the world! Ramjattan signed and conceded that if the APNU+AFC won the 2020 election and he is made prime minister, in the event of the presidency of David Granger being vacant, Ramjattan would agree that he will not accept elevation to the presidency which should be reserved for someone from the PNC. But the constitution is pellucid in its grammar. The PM succeeds the president.

They say never use the word “never” in life but Ramjattan will never ever be the prime minister. Interesting to note that when he uttered those words he was Minister of Public Security and he was in the habit of having secrets that the public couldn’t know. But this gentleman wants the police to make their secrets public (assuming the police have secrets about the murder of the two cousins).

Next, this gentleman wants the present government to award public servants a 10 percent salary increase. Rewind the tape to 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Ramjattan was part of a government that made redundant 5,000 sugar workers without giving them their financial entitlements. They had to resort to the courts, which ruled in their favour. This same politician wants public servants to have a salary increase. If they do not get it, they will still be employed. The sugar workers were laid off.

Next, this washed up politician of yesteryear wants the government to issue an apology to his former Cabinet colleague, David Patterson. For what? If you didn’t know, when you do know, you would think Ramjattan should be part of the circus show of Mexico which is about to go on a tour.

He wants the apology for the government’s public information that when Patterson was Minister of Public Infrastructure, he received a gold bracelet of almost a million dollars from public funds from one of the agencies he had ministerial jurisdiction over. The gift was a violation of Cabinet guidelines and it looks set to be investigated by both the Auditor-General and the Public Integrity Commission.

All the examples cited above about Ramjattan’s comical vocabulary have been made since he lost power. But he, when he was in power, his clownish lexicon was profuse. He told Guyanese on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at a press conference at the PNC’s campaign head office that a group of Russians came to Guyana to rig the election and as Minister of Security, he had them deported. No Russians ever came to Guyana to rig the election. Commonsense would instruct any sane person to ask why if they came to rig the election on March 2 and were deported weeks before that date, Ramjattan didn’t inform the public but did so only after the nation’s election.

Finally, this is the same character, who went to his ministry during the month of June when the election drama was nearing its end and is recorded with tears in his eyes saying, “From all indications the PPP/C has beaten us by some 15,000 votes.” Then the next day denied what he is recorded as saying. What a gargantuan clown!

