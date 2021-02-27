Man killed for not purchasing cigarette from neighbour

Kaieteur News – A horse cart operator on Thursday afternoon lost his life after he refused to purchase a pack of cigarettes from his neighbour.

The dead man has been identified as Clifton Bhagwandat, 30, of Chateau Margot Squatting Dam, East Coast Demerara.

The suspect, Devon Boucher called ‘Kingman’, 26, a labourer of the said Dam, yesterday morning turned himself into the police. According to a police report, the incident happened around 17:20 hrs at Chateau Margot Squatting Dam, East Coast Demerara, on Thursday.

The report stated that Boucher and Bhagwandat are neighbours and was on speaking terms. On the day in question, Bhagwandat went to Boucher to purchase a pack of cigarette, but he had short money.

Boucher reportedly got annoyed and an argument ensued between the two men. The man then snatched his money from Boucher and said that he is going to the Chinese shop to purchase his cigarette.

However, Boucher reportedly ran into his house and armed himself with a knife which he used and allegedly stabbed Bhagwandat several times.

The report further stated that persons in the area heard the commotion and gathered around but Boucher made good his escape. The matter was reported to Beterverwagting Police Station and the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) Ambulance Service was summoned.

However, when the EMT’s arrived the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect has since surrendered to the police and he is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.