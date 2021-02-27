Latest update February 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man killed for not purchasing cigarette from neighbour

Feb 27, 2021 News

In custody, Devon Boucher.

Kaieteur News – A horse cart operator on Thursday afternoon lost his life after he refused to purchase a pack of cigarettes from his neighbour.
The dead man has been identified as Clifton Bhagwandat, 30, of Chateau Margot Squatting Dam, East Coast Demerara.
The suspect, Devon Boucher called ‘Kingman’, 26, a labourer of the said Dam, yesterday morning turned himself into the police. According to a police report, the incident happened around 17:20 hrs at Chateau Margot Squatting Dam, East Coast Demerara, on Thursday.
The report stated that Boucher and Bhagwandat are neighbours and was on speaking terms. On the day in question, Bhagwandat went to Boucher to purchase a pack of cigarette, but he had short money.
Boucher reportedly got annoyed and an argument ensued between the two men. The man then snatched his money from Boucher and said that he is going to the Chinese shop to purchase his cigarette.
However, Boucher reportedly ran into his house and armed himself with a knife which he used and allegedly stabbed Bhagwandat several times.
The report further stated that persons in the area heard the commotion and gathered around but Boucher made good his escape. The matter was reported to Beterverwagting Police Station and the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) Ambulance Service was summoned.
However, when the EMT’s arrived the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect has since surrendered to the police and he is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.

Similar Articles

GUYANA’S OIL & YOU – 99.1FM

Sports

CB Insurance Regional Super50 Jaguars face unbeaten Red Force for 1st Title in 15 years

CB Insurance Regional Super50 Jaguars face unbeaten Red Force for 1st...

Feb 27, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Today from 13:30hrs at the Coolidge ground in Antigua, Guyana Jaguars and pre-tournament favorites Trinidad Red Force face-off for the Clive Lloyd Trophy in Final...
Read More
Fruta Conquerors drawn in Group C of 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield

Fruta Conquerors drawn in Group C of 2021...

Feb 27, 2021

Vreed-en-Hoop capture Tapeball tourney at Durban Park

Vreed-en-Hoop capture Tapeball tourney at Durban...

Feb 27, 2021

Team Mohamed’s GTRs to set South Dakota ablaze tomorrow

Team Mohamed’s GTRs to set South Dakota ablaze...

Feb 27, 2021

Ombudsman refuses to hold GCB Elections due ECB no-show DCB Head calls decision ‘strange’ ….to approach High Court Monday

Ombudsman refuses to hold GCB Elections due ECB...

Feb 27, 2021

National football launches Delivery Service

National football launches Delivery Service

Feb 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]