GTT helps health business combat COVID-19 challenges with new technology solution

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) recently engineered technological solutions to assist local tele-health business, OnCall Medical Solutions Inc., in combating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many businesses continue to offer online services in aid of flattening the COVID-19 curve, GTT has provided the support necessary to enable OnCall Medical Solutions Inc. to provide tele-health services in Guyana.

Through OnCall Medical Solutions Inc, patients can connect with and receive care from private healthcare providers at their convenience. Among the services offered are Health Management, House Calls, Blood Sampling, COVID-19 sampling and Tele-health service, where patients can consult with doctors via the telephone or through video apps.According to Public Relations Manager, Jasmin Harris, the technology company provides a combination of services to the company. These include the hosted PBX service, VOIP via SIP service and mmg+. “We are proud to announce that our hosted PBX service is enabling OnCall Medical Solutions Inc. to break barriers with its tele-health services. The impact of Coronavirus has challenged many businesses to become innovative – with reduced physical interactions companies were forced to develop ways to connect with their customers and it has been our pleasure to support OnCall’s initiative,” Harris said. She added that while GTT’s technologies help to connect businesses to their customers, the company also encourages the use of mmg+ for cashless payments, to further reduce physical interaction.

“We commend OnCall Medical for breaking the physical barrier of accessing health care with its tele-health service and we are extremely happy that our technology solutions can help bridge the gap of healthcare services in Guyana, to the benefit of our people, ” she added.

The PRO noted that GTT has also provided the tele-health business with free handsets to connect with their local team of doctors.

“The world is rapidly changing and we are equipped and ready to support local businesses like OnCall Medical Solutions Inc. Our team and our partners are committed to supporting businesses with technology solutions such as remote working, online collaboration, managed networking and security, and cloud solutions,” Harris stated.

Managing Director of OnCall Medical Solutions Inc., Dr. Kofi Dalrymple, lauded GTT for its partnership to facilitate local operations. “We are excited that GTT and its partners are able to provide and support the connective technology necessary to drive our business. OnCall Medical Solutions Inc. believes everyone in Guyana deserves access to the best healthcare and GTT is helping us to make that a reality,” Dr. Dalrymple stated.

OnCall Medical Solutions Inc. can be reached via 233-A-DOC (233-2362) or 624-OCMS (624-6267) or via email at [email protected] Persons can visit its website for more information at www.oncallguyana.com

