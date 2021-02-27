GTT helps health business combat COVID-19 challenges with new technology solution

Latest update February 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) recently engineered technological solutions to assist local tele-health business, OnCall Medical Solutions Inc., in combating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As many businesses continue to offer online services in aid of flattening the COVID-19 curve, GTT has provided the support necessary to enable OnCall Medical Solutions Inc. to provide tele-health services in Guyana.
Through OnCall Medical Solutions Inc, patients can connect with and receive care from private healthcare providers at their convenience. Among the services offered are Health Management, House Calls, Blood Sampling, COVID-19 sampling and Tele-health service, where patients can consult with doctors via the telephone or through video apps.According to Public Relations Manager, Jasmin Harris, the technology company provides a combination of services to the company. These include the hosted PBX service, VOIP via SIP service and mmg+. “We are proud to announce that our hosted PBX service is enabling OnCall Medical Solutions Inc. to break barriers with its tele-health services. The impact of Coronavirus has challenged many businesses to become innovative – with reduced physical interactions companies were forced to develop ways to connect with their customers and it has been our pleasure to support OnCall’s initiative,” Harris said. She added that while GTT’s technologies help to connect businesses to their customers, the company also encourages the use of mmg+ for cashless payments, to further reduce physical interaction.
“We commend OnCall Medical for breaking the physical barrier of accessing health care with its tele-health service and we are extremely happy that our technology solutions can help bridge the gap of healthcare services in Guyana, to the benefit of our people, ” she added.
The PRO noted that GTT has also provided the tele-health business with free handsets to connect with their local team of doctors.
“The world is rapidly changing and we are equipped and ready to support local businesses like OnCall Medical Solutions Inc. Our team and our partners are committed to supporting businesses with technology solutions such as remote working, online collaboration, managed networking and security, and cloud solutions,” Harris stated.
Managing Director of OnCall Medical Solutions Inc., Dr. Kofi Dalrymple, lauded GTT for its partnership to facilitate local operations. “We are excited that GTT and its partners are able to provide and support the connective technology necessary to drive our business. OnCall Medical Solutions Inc. believes everyone in Guyana deserves access to the best healthcare and GTT is helping us to make that a reality,” Dr. Dalrymple stated.
OnCall Medical Solutions Inc. can be reached via 233-A-DOC (233-2362) or 624-OCMS (624-6267) or via email at [email protected] Persons can visit its website for more information at www.oncallguyana.com
:
Feb 27, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Today from 13:30hrs at the Coolidge ground in Antigua, Guyana Jaguars and pre-tournament favorites Trinidad Red Force face-off for the Clive Lloyd Trophy in Final...
Feb 27, 2021
Feb 27, 2021
Feb 27, 2021
Feb 27, 2021
Feb 27, 2021
Kaieteur News – I hardly look at television. But one evening this week, I walked into my study where my wife was flicking... more
Kaieteur News – The President is wasting his time with the Caribbean Community. His efforts in trying to promote regional... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]