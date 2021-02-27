Govt. extends gazetted COVID-19 measures to March

– cinemas to remain closed, bars and restaurants to continue operating at 40% capacity

Kaieteur News – The Government has extended the gazetted COVID-19 measures for the month of March, meaning that all measures from the February month have been retained.

Despite monthly calls for the reopening of cinemas, the gazette clearly outlines cinemas are to remain closed, however, drive-in cinemas are permitted.

Notably, the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony recently indicated that the government is considering the reopening of cinemas that have been closed since last March when Guyana recorded its first COVID-19 case. Dr. Anthony had stated that cinema owners were asked to install High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters in order to be granted approval to reopen for business, following an assessment conducted by Health Ministry Officials. Anthony had said, “If somebody comes to the cinema and they have been infected and they are asymptomatic and they cough, then these HEPA filters would be able to clear out the viral particles.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States of America, HEPA filters are even more efficient at capturing particles larger and smaller than the most penetrating particle size. Thus, HEPA filters are no less than 99.97 per cent efficient at capturing human-generated viral particles associated with SARS-CoV-2/ COVID-19.

Further, the gazette says that the 10:30 pm to 04:00 am curfew remains in effect. It states too, that businesses which include restaurants and other food establishments with indoor dining, outdoor dining and curbside pickup are allowed to operate until 09:30 pm and restaurants allowed to conduct indoor dining. These establishments along with bars must keep a 40% capacity with six feet spacing between all tables.

Further, the Guyana Tourism Authority will continue to monitor to ensure there is maximum compliance to the stipulations for restaurants and bars.

The restrictions on social gatherings including private parties, receptions and wakes or vigils remain as well as the restrictions on the use of public/hotel pools and recreational activities at river, lakes or any internal waterway.