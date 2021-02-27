Fruta Conquerors drawn in Group C of 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield

Confident of winning group

Kaieteur News – Defending Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League champions, Fruta Conquerors have been drawn in Group C following the official draw for the 2021 edition of the Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield which is scheduled to take place in Willemstad, Curacao, from April 23 to May 2, 2021.

Yesterday’s draw took place at the Concacaf Headquarters in Miami with the tournament set to kick off with Group Stage play from April 23-27 involving the 14 participating clubs divided into four groups.

Conquerors, under the technical and tactical guidance of Head Coach Sampson Gilbert will face Hope International FC of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and SV Racing Club Aruba of Aruba. Like Group C, Group D has three clubs, whilst Groups A and B have four clubs each.

Following are the four groups: Group A: RKSC Scherpenheuvel (CUW), Flames United SC (SMA), SV Real Rincon (BOE), Platinum FC (LCA). Group B: AS Gosier (GLP), Olympique de Cayenne (GUF), AS Samaritaine (MTQ), South East FC (DMA). Group C: Hope International FC (VIN), SV Racing Club Aruba (ARU), Fruta Conquerors FC (GUY). Group D: St. Paul’s United FC (SKN), Metropolitan FA (PUR), Inter Moengo Tapoe (SUR).

Following round-robin play, the four group winners will advance to the Semifinals. The Semifinal matches will be played on April 30, followed by the Final and Third Place Match on Sunday, May 2.

Provided the 2021 CCCS Champion fulfills the Concacaf Regional Club Licensing criteria required to participate in the Scotiabank Concacaf League, the Shield Champion will advance to an additional play-in match to be contested on May 26, versus the 2021 Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship fourth place finisher. The winner of this match will claim the last spot for Caribbean clubs in the 2021 SCL. The match schedule along with other details will be announced in the coming weeks, Concacaf has disclosed.

Meanwhile, Head Coach Gilbert in an invited comment following yesterday’s draw stated that the Club fraternity is looking forward to this opportunity to showcase ‘Club and Country’ on the international scene.

“I know we are capable of reaching the semifinals and regardless of the opposition, we are preparing to overcome whatever is before us in achieving that goal which will enable us to possibly win this tournament.”

Like all other sports, football has had its fair share of challenges brought on by the world pandemic, covid-19. Gilbert further noted that their focus is in the right place as they aim to be in the best possible shape for combat in April.

“The Club is fully motivated, however, because of the necessity to observe strict covid-19 guidelines, we are challenged to accommodate the full squad at training sessions but have to divide the squad especially for the physical aspect of our preparation. In view of these challenges our preparation is coming along satisfactorily as we anticipate permission from the National Covid-19 Task Force to return fully to training.”

In terms of the make-up of the team, Gilbert informed that it would be a mixture of youth and experience being invested in to deliver.

“We have a squad of young and experienced players who will all be required to work together to achieve our goals in this tournament. Youths such as Leon Richardson, Jermaine Garrett, Omari Glasgow and Nicholas McArthur combining with seniors like Domini Garnett, Jahall Greaves, Solomon Austin, Vurlon Mills and Gregory Richardson, some of our key players.”