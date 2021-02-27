Four dug hole, and escaped from Lethem lockup

Kaieteur News – Four men reportedly escaped yesterday from the Lethem Police Station lockup using an underground hole that they dug.

According to the police, the escaped men were identified as: Jack King Paul, 36, of Kwatamang Village, North Rupununi; Clarence Rodney, 20, of Lethem, Central Rupununi; Yon Rogg Hernandez, 26, a Venezuelan National, called ‘John Roberts,’ of Tabatinga, Lethem and Xarlos Edwards Thomas, 18, a Venezuelan National, of Tabatinga, Lethem.

The four men reportedly escaped between 00:05 hrs. and 07:00 hrs. yesterday morning.

The report stated that around 07:00 hrs., a prisoner of Tabatinga, Lethem, who is in custody for assault, alerted the ranks of the absence of the prisoners.

When the ranks visited the scene, they observed a metal rod on the eastern side of the lockup near a dug hole with an exit point measuring 3ft. in width, length and depth. The police reported that the dug hole has a 2-inch layer of concrete with red sand beneath.

A manhunt has since been launched to locate the four escaped prisoners, and anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four prisoners is asked to notify the nearest police station.