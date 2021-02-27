Latest update February 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Four dug hole, and escaped from Lethem lockup

Feb 27, 2021 News

Escaped, Clarence Rodney.

Yon Rogg Hernandez called ‘John Roberts’

Kaieteur News – Four men reportedly escaped yesterday from the Lethem Police Station lockup using an underground hole that they dug.
According to the police, the escaped men were identified as: Jack King Paul, 36, of Kwatamang Village, North Rupununi; Clarence Rodney, 20, of Lethem, Central Rupununi; Yon Rogg Hernandez, 26, a Venezuelan National, called ‘John Roberts,’ of Tabatinga, Lethem and Xarlos Edwards Thomas, 18, a Venezuelan National, of Tabatinga, Lethem.
The four men reportedly escaped between 00:05 hrs. and 07:00 hrs. yesterday morning.
The report stated that around 07:00 hrs., a prisoner of Tabatinga, Lethem, who is in custody for assault, alerted the ranks of the absence of the prisoners.
When the ranks visited the scene, they observed a metal rod on the eastern side of the lockup near a dug hole with an exit point measuring 3ft. in width, length and depth. The police reported that the dug hole has a 2-inch layer of concrete with red sand beneath.
A manhunt has since been launched to locate the four escaped prisoners, and anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four prisoners is asked to notify the nearest police station.

 

Similar Articles

GUYANA’S OIL & YOU – 99.1FM

Sports

CB Insurance Regional Super50 Jaguars face unbeaten Red Force for 1st Title in 15 years

CB Insurance Regional Super50 Jaguars face unbeaten Red Force for 1st...

Feb 27, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Today from 13:30hrs at the Coolidge ground in Antigua, Guyana Jaguars and pre-tournament favorites Trinidad Red Force face-off for the Clive Lloyd Trophy in Final...
Read More
Fruta Conquerors drawn in Group C of 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield

Fruta Conquerors drawn in Group C of 2021...

Feb 27, 2021

Vreed-en-Hoop capture Tapeball tourney at Durban Park

Vreed-en-Hoop capture Tapeball tourney at Durban...

Feb 27, 2021

Team Mohamed’s GTRs to set South Dakota ablaze tomorrow

Team Mohamed’s GTRs to set South Dakota ablaze...

Feb 27, 2021

Ombudsman refuses to hold GCB Elections due ECB no-show DCB Head calls decision ‘strange’ ….to approach High Court Monday

Ombudsman refuses to hold GCB Elections due ECB...

Feb 27, 2021

National football launches Delivery Service

National football launches Delivery Service

Feb 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]