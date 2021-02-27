Four-year-old hit with cricket ball died from infection in abdomen – PM reveals

Kaieteur News – Four-year-old, Shelly Modeste, who reportedly took a hit to her stomach with a ball during a cricket game last Wednesday, died as a result of an infection in the abdomen. This is according to postmortem results, which were presented by pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

Upon completion of the examination, the body was handed over to the family. Kaieteur News understands that multiple factors can result in an infection in the abdomen, physical injury being amongst them.

Reports reaching Kaieteur News indicate that last Wednesday, the four-year-old was struck by a cricket ball during a game with family members at their Charity residence, on the Essequibo Coast. Police later confirmed in a subsequent report that “around 16:00 hours on the day in question, the child was playing cricket with family members, when she was hit to her abdomen area by the ball, but continued playing.”

The police report also stated that the child continued to play for about fifteen minutes, then went inside and eventually went to sleep.

The motionless body of the four-year old was discovered by her sister, who later raised an alarm. The child was pronounced dead by a doctor when taken to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital in Charity.