Four-year-old hit with cricket ball died from infection in abdomen – PM reveals

Latest update February 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Four-year-old, Shelly Modeste, who reportedly took a hit to her stomach with a ball during a cricket game last Wednesday, died as a result of an infection in the abdomen. This is according to postmortem results, which were presented by pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.
Upon completion of the examination, the body was handed over to the family. Kaieteur News understands that multiple factors can result in an infection in the abdomen, physical injury being amongst them.
Reports reaching Kaieteur News indicate that last Wednesday, the four-year-old was struck by a cricket ball during a game with family members at their Charity residence, on the Essequibo Coast. Police later confirmed in a subsequent report that “around 16:00 hours on the day in question, the child was playing cricket with family members, when she was hit to her abdomen area by the ball, but continued playing.”
The police report also stated that the child continued to play for about fifteen minutes, then went inside and eventually went to sleep.
The motionless body of the four-year old was discovered by her sister, who later raised an alarm. The child was pronounced dead by a doctor when taken to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital in Charity.
Feb 27, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Today from 13:30hrs at the Coolidge ground in Antigua, Guyana Jaguars and pre-tournament favorites Trinidad Red Force face-off for the Clive Lloyd Trophy in Final...
Feb 27, 2021
Feb 27, 2021
Feb 27, 2021
Feb 27, 2021
Feb 27, 2021
Kaieteur News – I hardly look at television. But one evening this week, I walked into my study where my wife was flicking... more
Kaieteur News – The President is wasting his time with the Caribbean Community. His efforts in trying to promote regional... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]