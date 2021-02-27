Latest update February 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Fisherman slits cousin’s throat for being disrespectful to dad, charged with murder

Feb 27, 2021 News

Murder accused: Rocky Harper

Kaieteur News – A Fisherman yesterday made his first court appearance at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court to answer to the charge of murder committed on his cousin of D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice.
Rocky Harper, 26, of Lot 1 Section A, D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice, appeared before Magistrate, Peter Hugh, and was charged with the murder of his cousin, Reaz Mohamed, 25, also of Section A, D’Edward Village. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and will return to court on March 2 at the Blairmont Magistrate Court.
Initial reports are that the cousins along with other relatives gathered at the Lot 1 Section A, D’Edward Village residence and were consuming alcohol, when the deceased began using foul language against his father. During that argument, the deceased had hit his father several times. It is alleged that Harper tried to calm the mounting tensions but was futile. Kaieteur News understands that Harper became annoyed and armed himself with a knife. He then allegedly slit the throat of the deceased and made good his escape.
The victim was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

