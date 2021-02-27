Fisherman slits cousin’s throat for being disrespectful to dad, charged with murder

Latest update February 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Fisherman yesterday made his first court appearance at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court to answer to the charge of murder committed on his cousin of D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice.
Rocky Harper, 26, of Lot 1 Section A, D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice, appeared before Magistrate, Peter Hugh, and was charged with the murder of his cousin, Reaz Mohamed, 25, also of Section A, D’Edward Village. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and will return to court on March 2 at the Blairmont Magistrate Court.
Initial reports are that the cousins along with other relatives gathered at the Lot 1 Section A, D’Edward Village residence and were consuming alcohol, when the deceased began using foul language against his father. During that argument, the deceased had hit his father several times. It is alleged that Harper tried to calm the mounting tensions but was futile. Kaieteur News understands that Harper became annoyed and armed himself with a knife. He then allegedly slit the throat of the deceased and made good his escape.
The victim was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.
Feb 27, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Today from 13:30hrs at the Coolidge ground in Antigua, Guyana Jaguars and pre-tournament favorites Trinidad Red Force face-off for the Clive Lloyd Trophy in Final...
Feb 27, 2021
Feb 27, 2021
Feb 27, 2021
Feb 27, 2021
Feb 27, 2021
Kaieteur News – I hardly look at television. But one evening this week, I walked into my study where my wife was flicking... more
Kaieteur News – The President is wasting his time with the Caribbean Community. His efforts in trying to promote regional... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]