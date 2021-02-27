COVID-19 case toll climbs past 8,500

Kaieteur News – With the 28 new COVID-19 infections revealed in the Ministry of Health’s daily update yesterday, the COVID-19 case toll has surpassed 8,500 cases. The total number of confirmed cases is now 8,513.

The dashboard also shows that four patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 11 in institutional quarantine, 37 in institutional isolation and 332 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,945 persons have recovered to date with 55 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 195 deaths.