Latest update February 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID-19 case toll climbs past 8,500

Feb 27, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – With the 28 new COVID-19 infections revealed in the Ministry of Health’s daily update yesterday, the COVID-19 case toll has surpassed 8,500 cases. The total number of confirmed cases is now 8,513.
The dashboard also shows that four patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 11 in institutional quarantine, 37 in institutional isolation and 332 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,945 persons have recovered to date with 55 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 195 deaths.

 

Similar Articles

GUYANA’S OIL & YOU – 99.1FM

Sports

CB Insurance Regional Super50 Jaguars face unbeaten Red Force for 1st Title in 15 years

CB Insurance Regional Super50 Jaguars face unbeaten Red Force for 1st...

Feb 27, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Today from 13:30hrs at the Coolidge ground in Antigua, Guyana Jaguars and pre-tournament favorites Trinidad Red Force face-off for the Clive Lloyd Trophy in Final...
Read More
Fruta Conquerors drawn in Group C of 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield

Fruta Conquerors drawn in Group C of 2021...

Feb 27, 2021

Vreed-en-Hoop capture Tapeball tourney at Durban Park

Vreed-en-Hoop capture Tapeball tourney at Durban...

Feb 27, 2021

Team Mohamed’s GTRs to set South Dakota ablaze tomorrow

Team Mohamed’s GTRs to set South Dakota ablaze...

Feb 27, 2021

Ombudsman refuses to hold GCB Elections due ECB no-show DCB Head calls decision ‘strange’ ….to approach High Court Monday

Ombudsman refuses to hold GCB Elections due ECB...

Feb 27, 2021

National football launches Delivery Service

National football launches Delivery Service

Feb 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]