COVID-19 case toll climbs past 8,500

Latest update February 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – With the 28 new COVID-19 infections revealed in the Ministry of Health’s daily update yesterday, the COVID-19 case toll has surpassed 8,500 cases. The total number of confirmed cases is now 8,513.
The dashboard also shows that four patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 11 in institutional quarantine, 37 in institutional isolation and 332 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,945 persons have recovered to date with 55 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 195 deaths.
Feb 27, 2021
